Eight students awarded scholarships at the Annual Student Exhibition

The City College Atkinson Gallery showcased the creative talent of art students featuring a diverse range of works that highlight their artistic growth.

The art department and Atkinson Gallery presented the Annual Student Exhibition on the East Campus in the Humanities Building Room 202. The event took place on April 10 and started at 3 p.m. The winners were announced at 3:15 p.m. and the event ended at 4 p.m. Both first and second-year students presented their artwork to show off. Some students have their art out just for show and others tried to win scholarships that they applied to.

Many different forms of artwork can be showcased from drawings, paintings, pottery, sculpture, furniture design, block prints and animated videos. Students weren’t the only ones in attendance at the showcase, friends and families also came to support and check out the amazing artwork of the talented artists.

When the event started, Chris Ulivo the director of the art gallery got everyone’s attention by mentioning all the different types of art classes in the art department.

“You start to see everyone kind of develop and move off in their own directions,” Ulivo said. “We see people start to spread their wings, everyone’s finding their own voice.”

When he finished his speech he passed it on to Stephanie Dotson, the chair of the art department who announced the scholarship winners.

The first was the Outstanding Art History Student award which went to Nico Weldeab. A second scholarship was the Frederick and Ursula Perl Art Scholarship which went to Cynthia Lopez and Pamela Regan. The Osborne Memorial Scholarship went to Alice Lee. City College’s Art Department Scholarship award went to Moriah Gardner and Chloe Jones. The Mary Dee Thompson Studio Art Scholarship went to Elyssa Crutchfield and the Eli Luria Honorary Scholarship went to Emily Taylor.

The winners of these scholarships were very pleased with themselves and were glad to know that their hard work has paid off.

“To get this scholarship just means so much to me because it just shows all of my hard work, not knowing I was doing a good job has paid off,” Taylor said.

Not only are the winners excited about their awards, but many of them plan to use the money to continue their art education at four-year universities.

“The money is going to go toward tuition and I plan to transfer with an art history program,” Weldeab said.

Through art, students feel like they can freely express themselves and sometimes make them feel relaxed.

“I love art. I love that I can express myself and it really gives me a creative outlet. I love putting my feelings into my art,” Lizzy Herlehy said.

“Art feels kind of like meditation. It’s really relaxing but also exciting and fun,” Evajoy Sotnick said.