‘Endgame’ is the Avengers’ final goodbye to the people of earth

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

*Contains spoilers*

For an entire year, the words “Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” have echoed in the minds of Marvel fans. Those words, uttered by the newest iteration of Spider-Man in “Avengers: Infinity War,” became the tagline of a much bigger, much more influential movement.

Not even Thanos could have created the widespread adoration fans have for “The Avengers” and Marvel’s best and brightest.

Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s beginning in 2008 with the release of “Iron Man,” the brand has rocketed past success, and into stardom. Actors like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) have taken up the superhero mantle and suited up in one or more of the MCU’s 22 movies. It will all come to a climax with “Avengers: Endgame,” hitting theatres on April 26.

“Endgame” follows last year’s “Infinity War,” where our heroes were forced to keep super-villain Thanos from procuring all six “infinity stones” which would allow him to wipe out half of the world’s population.

Thanos succeeds and erases half the world, including many of Marvel’s strongest heroes and crime-fighting allies.

Among Thanos’ victims were Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and the aforementioned Spider-Man.

Those who survived include Captain Marvel, Okoye, and the original six Avengers.

There are doubts as to whether those who were snapped out of existence are actually gone, and none of us will know until we actually sit down and watch “Endgame,” or Google spoilers online.

That said, the point of “Avengers” is not that there are characters that may or may not be dead, the point is that they existed at all, if even for a little bit.

Since “Iron Man,” Marvel movies have become a sure-fire success at the box office. Even films like “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” one of the MCU’s weaker installments, grossed nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

You could stick the Marvel logo on anything, and people are going to buy it. That’s not a bad thing, but it is a profitable one. Marvel comics has become a symbol of success brought to life by humanity’s love for heroes and villains.

The MCU has gotten a lot of things right over the last 11 years, none more so than the ability to be profitable and successful without losing the core of their storytelling ability.

These films always seem to use the best technology that CGI companies have to offer, but they are still able to tell the classic good guy versus bad guy story that fans love.

Even when the heroes were fighting against each other, such as in “Captain America: Civil War,” fans were still able to enjoy the tales of morality and choosing sides.

All 21 movies have led up to “Endgame.” It marks the penultimate film in Marvel’s “third-phase” which began with “Civil War” and will end with “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” in theatres on July 5.

Since “Endgame” is not the end of Marvel’s third phase, which has focused on Thanos and the infinity stones, fans are left to wonder what will happen in the fourth “Avengers” film. It is likely that we will get our questions answered in “Endgame” but Marvel has surprised us before, and they’ll probably do it again.

Twenty-one movies and 11 years later, fans will enter theaters for Marvel’s biggest feat yet. They’ll endure or enjoy the three-hour long film to see their heroes fight for their lives and the lives of those they love.

After all this time, “Endgame” is how the Avengers say goodbye to the people of earth.

And how lucky we’ve been to have them here to save us from the summer heat and finals week.

So grab your popcorn, soda and snacks— and settle in for one last go-round.