The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Menu

Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

The Channels Art Pages | STAFF REVIEW

Nate Stephenson
Karl Blasius observes a sculpture during the Annual Student Exhibition on Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Atkinson Gallery at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. Blasius, a phycology major at SBCC, used to be an art major and once had his work featured in the Atkinson Gallery 12 years back.

Sierra Shelton, Staff Writer
April 13, 2019
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Within the four walls of the Atkinson Gallery, art installations hung from the ceilings and filled the walls of the Annual Student Exhibition Friday evening.

The Art Department presented $10,700 in awards and scholarships from organizations like the Santa Barbara Printmakers Association and the Santa Barbara Art Association.

Thirty-eight City College student artists’ work was featured in the opening reception held in the Atkinson Gallery.

Voices could be heard down the Humanities building hallway and echoed throughout the comfortable, off-white gallery.

Warm, intricately placed lights accented the natural lighting from the outside lounging area offering refreshments and a space for kids to play. Attendees chatted and laughed amongst each other with Marvin Gaye and Lauryn Hill crooning in the background.

The gallery featured art of various mediums such as 2D and 3D design, ceramics, drawing, painting, printmaking, and sculpture.

Physical, abstract art and sculptures occupied the floors and ceilings of the galleries as the charcoal drawings oil paintings, and print decorated the walls.

Will Goodnough’s mixed media art immediately caught the eye from the tucked away corner of the room. The diorama-like piece, “Songs for St. Patty’s Day” was one of few boxes against the wall decorated with paint, butterflies and an open window with a red substance spilling over the side. Inside of the opening were several fuzzy chicks in front of a church and doves. The piece is being sold for $4,000.

Only one of many unique pieces, Goodnough received Frederick and Ursula Perl Endowed Art Scholarship.

A special thanks was given to the students, interns, organizations and donors who contributed to the gallery. Appreciation was especially given to Sarah Cunningham, who will be leaving her position as Atkinson Gallery director after six years with City College to pursue a career in New York.

A notable abstract installations was “Mask,” a shield-shaped piece by Yaxi Lyn covered in scattered mirror shards and pipes covered in sharp glass.

Across the floor was what looked like a radiant, fluorescent colored chair, but Alexandra James’ piece “Washed Up” was actually made of detergent bottles and resin. Made from recycled plastic, the chair cause me to re-think sustainable art.

James received the $4,500 Eli Luria Honorary Scholarship in Studio Art.

Plenty of ceramic and clay art sat on podiums around the room.

Emiliano Lobato’s “der Fuß der Frail” stood out as a clay sculpture of a foot in a red, strappy heel with red nail polish complimenting the glassy brown skin.

“Mother Nature” by Mariah Cochrane is reminiscent of greek figure sculptures, elegantly portraying an olive torso with a rusted blue rose blooming from the neck, thorns and leaves growing from the side.

Art of differing media danced across the walls, some of the printmaking pieces being the most distinctive. Some key pieces were  “Rem” by Nik Fairchild and “Testings,” a collagraph by scholarship recipient Sydnie Pace.

The scholarship and awards were well deserved, and the remaining art in the galley was impressive. It was easy to forget that the art was made by students, and not seasoned professionals.

The Annual Student Exhibition can be viewed in the Atkinson Gallery until May 3, 2019.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Left
  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC’s ‘Significant Other’ is a romantic comedy like no other

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC Dance hosts annual collective in Garvin Theatre

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Game of Thrones recap and review before series finale

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC’s Jackson Gillies moving forward with music after “Idol”

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC’s intimate Jurkowitz Theatre ideal for upcoming play

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    SBCC Dance Company ready for spring showcase in Garvin

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Atkinson Art Gallery to display student work in spring showcase

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Atkinson Gallery intern curates unique, abstract student work

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    City College jazz band honors late director at SOhO House

  • Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships

    Arts & Entertainment

    City College’s Big Bands bring electric jazz to SOhO House

Navigate Right
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.
Atkinson Gallery hosts student exhibit, awards scholarships