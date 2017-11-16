Acting scholarship recipients perform monologues at SBCC

The ten selected winners of the $1,000 Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarship performed monologues for friends, faculty and family at a celebratory showcase Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Jurkowitz Theatre.

The monologues performed were the same ones used to win the scholarships that were performed in front of a panel of judges at an acting competition hosted by City College earlier this month.

Student Lovisa Samuelsson who was one amongst the 10 winners, performed a monologue from the play “And Turning Stay” By Kellie Powell.

“This is is my second time winning this scholarship and it’s very humbling,” Samuelsson said. “I’d like to buy a car with the scholarship together with what I have saved from last year’s scholarship too because it’s a hassle taking the bus everywhere.”

The scholarship was established to honor a late Santa Barbara resident, Sara Smith, who spent over 50 years in theatre arts education.

Smith, who passed away at 97, taught acting in Detroit and directed musicals. Her daughter-in-law, Anne Towbes, was also a theatre arts educator and former president of the Board of Directors of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

“The scholarship was created to enhance the life of the talented drama students,” Towbes said.

Aside from Samuelsson, the nine other recipients of the award were Manuel Davila, Abdally Eraky, Hunter Hawkins, Natalie Kellogg, Carvin Kemp, Nicholas Sheley, Hannah Steinmann, Mimi Vorosmarthy and Stefan Wayne.

To win a scholarship, students must be declared theatre arts majors, and must either be U.S. citizens or have permanent resident status to be eligible. They also must be enrolled in a minimum of nine units, including at least one acting course.

“In order to be selected for the scholarship, the students had to submit a resume of all the performances they have done as well as an essay about their life in theatre,” said faculty member Katie Laris.

“The students were expected to explain their goals and future plans within theatre in their essays.”

The most important part of the scholarship is largely based on individual skills in which the students prepared a monologue from a play they had individually chosen performed in front of a panel of judges. Ten applicants out of 32 were chosen to receive the scholarship.

The scholarship has been available at City College for over 12 years. Those selected are serious about being in the acting field and are able to use the scholarship money as desired.