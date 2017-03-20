The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

Bicycle theft and obscene notes in weekly campus crime log

JEFFERSON BECKHAM, Channels Staff
March 20, 2017 • 70 views
Crime, News

March 9—3:07 p.m.

Security officers received a report about harassment towards an instructor. The instructor opened a cabinet in a Wake Campus classroom and found an obscene note. The officers told all other instructors to contact them if they find any similar notes.

March 13—Noon

A student arrived at the Campus Security Office to file a report about a stolen bicycle. According to the student, he left the bicycle locked with a cable lock 11 a.m. Sunday, on West Campus. When he returned at 4:30 p.m. the same day, it was gone. The bicycle is valued at $50.

