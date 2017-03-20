Bicycle theft and obscene notes in weekly campus crime log
March 9—3:07 p.m.
Security officers received a report about harassment towards an instructor. The instructor opened a cabinet in a Wake Campus classroom and found an obscene note. The officers told all other instructors to contact them if they find any similar notes.
March 13—Noon
A student arrived at the Campus Security Office to file a report about a stolen bicycle. According to the student, he left the bicycle locked with a cable lock 11 a.m. Sunday, on West Campus. When he returned at 4:30 p.m. the same day, it was gone. The bicycle is valued at $50.
