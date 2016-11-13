Anti-Trump protesters march in SB, promoting love over hate























Alexia Fawcett, UC Santa Barbara graduate makes a sign for the United Against Hate march against Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. Fawcett participated in the peaceful protest in order to “show discontent” and to achieve visibility, through strength in numbers and to create hope. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Marcus Lopez, co-chair of the barbareno Chumash council of Santa Barbara, gives a speech at the united against hate march against Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. Lopez brought sage, and burned it for healing and medicinal purposes during the march. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Community members listen to speakers during the united against hate march against Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. The press release about the event said, 'This is a peaceful event aimed at expressing solidarity with people experiencing serious negative effects, including violent hate crimes, from the xenophobia, Islamophobia, racism, sexism, misogyny, homophobia and transphobia espoused by the president-elect.' ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Activist Frank Rodriguez gives a speech during the United Against Hate march against Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Tibo Deschutter, 7, listens to the speakers with his grandmother on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. The People Organized for the Defense and Equal Rights of Santa Barbara Youth, who organized the peaceful protest, asked for volunteers to help children and the elderly stay safe during the march. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Activist Maria Meza marches during the United Against Hate march against Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. She said that she attended the protest because she wanted to 'spread the message of love, unity and solidarity with all communities affected by a Trump presidency.' ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Danielle Swiontek, City College history professor and adviser to the Feminist Club gave a speech during the United Against Hate march against Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. Swiontek prefaced her speech saying that her views don’t reflect those of City College, but said, 'It’s easy to feel like all hope is lost, but i’m also reminded because of my daily experience as a historian that our nation has managed to make progress towards equality. We have the capacity to change.' ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Police Officer Mitch Jan protects the protesters as they march during the united against hate march to protest the election of Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Santa Barbara. The march began at De La Guerra Plaza and went down State Street to the dolphin fountain in front of Stern’s Wharf. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Protesters hold signs as they march during the united against hate march to protest the election of Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Santa Barbara. Protesters started at De La Guerra Plaza and ended the march at the dolphin statue in front of Stern’s Wharf. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

From left, Protesters Joanna Ruiz and Marisol Ortiz march during the United Against Hate march against Donald Trump, on Saturday, Nov. 12, at De La Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara. The protesters chanted, “Love trumps hate,” “Not my president,” “People divided will never be united” and “My body. My choice.” ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Protesters march down State Street during the united against hate march to protest the election of Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Santa Barbara. The march began at De La Guerra Plaza and went down State Street to the dolphin fountain in front of Stern’s Wharf. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Protestors arrive at the dolphin statue in front of Stern’s Wharf to hear another round of speeches by People Organized for the Defense and Equal Rights of Santa Barbara Youth on Saturday, Nov. 12, in Santa Barbara. The march began at De La Guerra Plaza and went down State Street to the dolphin fountain in front of Stern’s Wharf. ( ISABELLE SINIBALDI

Signs for Black Lives Matter and LBGTQ groups flew high reading, “Love trumps hate,” as chants of, “Our people united will never be divided,” rattled the buildings of State Street.

On Nov. 12, People Organized for the Defense & Equal Rights of Santa Barbara Youth coordinated “United Against Hate,” a three-hour long protest against President-Elect Donald Trump. It was aimed at expressing solidarity while protesters express negativity toward his victory.

“It’s easy to feel like all hope is lost, but i’m also reminded because of my daily experience as a historian that our nation has managed to make progress towards equality,” said Danielle Swiontek, City College history professor and adviser to City College’s Feminist Club. “We have the capacity to change.”

The event intended to amplify love for one another in order to counteract hatred and violence and hopes to build a community that connects like minded residents with one another, according to its press release. Roughly 1,400 people pledged to attend through its Facebook page.

“We were out here today standing in solidarity with the victims of hate crimes, and to connect with one another to build a community that can support us for the road ahead with this person as the leader of the country,” said Candice Perez, a protest organizer.

The event started at De La Guerra Plaza where protesters met and made signs. Marcus Lopes Sr., member of the Barbareno Chumash Council, spoke first and set the tone for a fight for peace and tranquility.

“We know we’re against hate, prejudice, racism, sexism and inequality in the general sense.” said Lopes. “We have a lot of work to do—what’s new?”

Protesters then took to the streets, taking up two city blocks while marching to the beat of pounding drums.

“Love trumps hate,” was shouted by organizers with megaphones.

They marched and chanted down to the dolphin statue in front of the pier where more organizers spoke.

Marginalized groups, such as the LGBTQ community, women and feminists, and minorities united against the hate and violence Trump promoted throughout his candidacy.

“There are a couple newspapers across the country that have endorsed Trump,” said Eric Villalobos, UC Santa Barbara student and member of the Santa Barbara Student Activist Network.

“One of them was the KKK newspaper and one of them was the Santa Barbara News Press,” he said, “so we gotta realize that we have to fight everywhere and that includes Santa Barbara.”

The protest went unopposed for the most part, but there was one altercation where a man asked protesters whether they had actually voted and requested a group of minorities to show their green cards. Other protesters came to the rescue and stood between the man and the group, “creating a wall of love” to keep out the hate.

Police units followed the marchers, but made it clear to those protesting that they have no intentions of getting in their way.

“We’re just here to protect their rights to protest, not to contain them,” said Officer Michael Epstein.

Heavy presence of Mexican traditions were in the rally, which could be seen through the heavy use of Sahumador and Copal, which is the burning of incense in a perfumer. It’s a way to clear negative energy, said Chely Rodriguez, teacher at Adelante Charter School, an immersion Spanish-English elementary school.

The march continued to Pershing Park where guest speakers wrapped up the rally.

Zack King, member of the bonfire collective, brought a recent issue, which focuses on local prison that took inmates rights to receiving mail, and used it to show what affects the Trump Administration will have on this social issue.

“We’ve seen over 200 hate crimes in the wake of his election,” King said. “I think we need to organize our communities to combat that and be safe when we can’t trust the state anymore.”

A traditional Mexican dance that featured a Chumash dancer closed the protest. The dance was performed by organizers of the protest and students from Ethnic Studies Now.

“We dance with our old Mexican tradition here in Santa Barbara,” Perez said. “With the blessing from the original people from Santa Barbara—the Chumash.”

This event is the first of many that the community is planning.