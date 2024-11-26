Rebound: Vaquero’s waterpolo moves on to state championship final

The “Vaqueros Rebound” is a short summary of games and matches that have recently occurred. This rebound we’re covering events that happened from the dates Nov. 18 to Nov. 22. Monday, Nov. 18

Women’s Golf, 3C2A State Championship

City College’s women’s golf team played at the 3C2A State Championship on Nov. 18 after qualifying at the SoCal Regionals a week prior, finishing in the top five. The qualifying weekend did not just mark a great success for the team as a whole but it also marked an incredible individual success for first-year-student Annie Betts. Betts is the first City College golfer to win the individual SoCal Regional Championship after Carolin Chang in 2016.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Men’s Basketball vs Bakersfield (65-59) L

The Vaquero’s basketball team took a tough loss against Bakersfield at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The final score was 69-59. City College and Bakersfield were neck to neck the whole game until Bakersfield was able to get a 10-point lead shortly before the end. The Vaquero fought hard to bring the team back into the game and try to get a win, but sadly it was not enough. Their top scorer was James Reach with a total of 12 points.

Women’s Volleyball vs Bakersfield (3-0) W

City College’s women’s Volleyball team played Bakersfield at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They were able to defeat Bakersfield with a final score of 3-0. The team won the WSC Conference Crossover, and they’re awaiting their playoff placement. Tana Long (13 points) and Kaylin Cooney (14 points), were City College’s top scorers.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Men’s Soccer vs Golden West, ( 2-1) W

City College’s men’s soccer team won 2-1 against Golden West at 7 p.m. in La Playa Stadium after becoming WSC North Champs the week prior. The first goal was scored by Kevin Zendejas with an assist from Sebastian Rodriguez after Golden West was in the lead. Rodriguez was able to score the second goal landing City College another win.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Women’s water polo vs San Joaquin Delta (12-9) W

City College’s women’s water polo team won the state quarterfinal. They beat San Joaquin Delta 12-9 during the 3C2A State Championship Quarterfinal match in Long Beach. Addie Lane and Kate Densmore were able to show extraordinary performances with Lane scoring seven goals, a few assists, and four steals and Densmore recording eight saves and six steals.

Women’s basketball vs. LA Trade-Tech (72-52) W

The Vaquero’s women’s basketball team won their fifth consecutive game. The team played LA Trade-Tech at 5 p.m in Los Angeles and won 72-52. Isis Poteet had a phenomenal game scoring 23 points. Kaylee Bosetti also had an amazing game with 19 points.

Men’s basketball vs. Cerro Coso (64-49) L

The Vaquero’s men’s basketball team was defeated in a game against Cerro Coso. The game started neck to neck until Cerro Coso was able to get an over 10-point lead that the Vaquero’s couldn’t stop anymore. The team is on a losing streak right now with their last and only win being Nov.13 at Victor Valley. The top scores of the game were James Reach (13 points) and William Pace (12 points).

Friday, Nov. 22

Women’s Water Polo vs. West Valley (10-8) W

City College played West Valley at Long Beach during the 3C2A State Championship Semifinal. They were able to win 10-8 and advance to the finals. Addie Lane scored four times during the match.