College of the Canyons emerge victorious against the Vaqueros

City College was defeated Saturday night in a battle against College of the Canyons with the final score being 14-24.

Over 300 people waited eagerly for the opening whistle. Onlookers clutched their warm plates of tacos as a frigid ocean breeze blew across the stands. Finally, cheers echoed through the stadium, marking the kickoff and start of the game.

The Vaqueros looked sharp heading into the first quarter. Running back Cameron Woosley rushed for 33 yards in the first drive. This drive didn’t reach the endzone, but still put points on the board with a 25 yard field goal made by Hunter Simmons.

After a quick three and out, the Vaqueros got possession of the ball at their 30 yard line. After another long drive, the Vaqueros again fell just short of a touchdown. Instead, they extended their lead to six points with another field goal from Simmons.

With three minutes left in the first quarter, the Cougars made their first big drive of the game including a 38 yard pass to wide receiver Don Ray. The Vaqueros defense held them at the 16 yard line going into the second quarter.

On fourth down with 13 yards to go, kicker Tony Johnson made a 34 yard field goal. The score was now 6-3, Vaqueros held the lead and the ball.

After another promising drive, ending in a missed field goal, the Cougars gained possession of the ball with over seven minutes left in the half.

Malik Brooks, Emery Floyd, and Don Ray combined for 65 rushing yards on this drive, setting Floyd up for a touchdown pass to wide receiver Lyndon Ravare. Kicker Asa Johnson’s extra point attempt was good, giving the Cougars their first lead of the game at 10-6.

The third quarter was quiet until with over one minute left, Cougar quarterback Floyd punched in a two yard touchdown. After another extra point from Johnson, College of the Canyons was leading 17-6.

With both teams now having scored a touchdown, tensions were high and anything could happen going into the fourth quarter.

At third and five in the first play of the last quarter, with the drive on the line, quarterback Will Doherty completed a 13 yard pass to wide receiver Cameron Green who took it out of bounds.

On second down and seven, running back Woolsey exploded for a 37 yard run, which ended up being taken back 15 yards due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Darrion Parker.

Now with a first down, Shaun Smith heaved the ball downfield to Damare Ward, who snatched it out of the air and was taken down at the Cougars two yard line.

Shortly after, quarterback Smith completed a pass into the endzone to tight end Ryan Gillum. The stadium erupted in applause.

The score was now 12-17 and City College called a time out.

The Vaqueros offense ran back onto the field. Instead of kicking an extra point, they’d go for a two point conversion to make it a three point game.

The ball was snapped to Smith. With pressure coming from the Cougars defensive line, Smith threw an incomplete pass intended for Green. Fortunately for the Vaqueros, a flag was thrown on the play for roughing the passer. They would get another chance to get the two points.

On his second attempt Smith completed a pass to defensive back Shawn Mcgee in the endzone, making the score 14-17 and bringing the game within a field goal.

Vaqueros ran onto the field slapping each other and hollering in celebration.

With less than 12 minutes remaining in the game, the Cougars sealed their victory with a touchdown punched in by running back Robin Verginelli.

In the remaining seven minutes, the vaqueros tried desperately to put more points on the board, but came up short.

The game ended with a score of 24-14, College of the Canyons taking the win.





