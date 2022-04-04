Rebound: Swimming and diving takes first, baseball wins series

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, April 1

Women’s Swimming and Diving: [106] 1st place at WSC #3 (at Santa Monica College)

City College competed at the Western State Conference #3 at Santa Monica College on Friday. The Vaqueros ended with the highest score of 106 points. Freshman Elina Boroughs swam 5:14.06 in the 400 individual medley, and swam 2:40.95 in the 200 breaststroke. Freshman Charlize Winters went 2:26.72 in the 200 backstroke and finished first overall.

Track and Field: WSC Coastal Meet (at Cuesta College)

City College raced at the Western State Conference Coastal Meet on Friday. The freshmen showed their talents, as freshman Grant Spicer finished first in the men’s high jump. Freshman Rayce Walton finished 2nd in the 800m with a time of 2:00.55. Freshman Alexis Dellevigne finished third in the 200m with a time of 26.62.

Men’s Tennis: at WSC Tournament

Results from the Western State Conference Tournament were not available at the time of publishing.

Women’s Beach Volleyball: City College vs Moorpark, at Santa Monica (Santa Monica College)

Results from the Vaqueros Western State Conference games against Moorpark College and Santa Monica College at Santa Monica Ocean Park were not available at the time of publishing. City College takes on Ventura and Bakersfield on Friday, April 8 at Ventura Harbor.

Saturday, April 2

Men’s Tennis: at WSC Tournament

Results from the Western State Conference Tournament were not available at the time of publishing.

Softball: City College 1 vs Pasadena City 2 (at Ventura College)

The Vaqueros faced Pasadena City College on Saturday. Freshman Mckinzie Grossini scored a run during the seventh inning and finished the game with one of five City College (9-23, 3-3) hits. Sophomore Isabella Huckaby contributed with an RBI. Catcher Linnéa Sandhai, had two hits during this game. The Vaqueros host Oxnard College in WSC-North play on Tuesday, April 5 at Pershing Park at 2:30 p.m.

Baseball: City College 10 vs Moorpark 6 (11 innings)

Carson Cahoy hit a grand slam in the 11th inning securing the win for SoCal No. 10 City College (17-11, 10-5). There were no runs in the first 5 innings until Moorpark scored three runs in the top of the sixth. The Vaqueros responded quickly, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh. In the 10th, pitcher Charlie Adamson struck out the final two batters with runners on first and third, keeping the game tied 6-6. City College faces WSC-North leader Cuesta College on the road Tuesday, April 5 at 2:30 p.m.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, April 4

Men’s Golf: at Citrus WSC #8 (San Dimas Country Club, 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, April 5

Track at Field: at Southern California Hep/Dec Championships (El Camino College, 9 a.m.)

Men’s Tennis: SoCal Regional Team Quarterfinals at Desert (2 p.m.)

Baseball: at Cuesta (2:30 p.m.)

Softball: vs Oxnard (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 6

Track at Field: at Southern California Hep/Dec Championships (El Camino College, 9 a.m.)

Men’s Volleyball: at Santa Monica (6 p.m.)

Thursday, April 7

Baseball: at Cuesta (2:30 p.m.)

Softball: vs Moorpark (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 8

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Pasadena Invitational (Pasadena City College, TBA)

Beach Volleyball: at Ventura (9 a.m.), vs Bakersfield (at Ventura, 10 a.m.)

Baseball: vs Cuesta (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Men’s Volleyball: at El Camino (6 p.m.)