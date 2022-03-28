Rebound: Beach volleyball opens WSC-N lead, baseball up to No. 10

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, March 25

Beach Volleyball: City College 3 vs Ventura 2 (hosted by Bakersfield College at Ventura Harbor)

Wins at the No.1, No. 3 and No. 4 spots staked the Vaqueros to their first win in WSC-North play for the season. City College took their wins in a trio of 2-0 sweeps, while also being swept 2-0 in both of their losses. The win gives the Vaqueros the inside track in the conference, as this was second-place Ventura’s first loss of the WSC-N season.

Beach Volleyball: City College 5 vs Glendale 0 (hosted by Bakersfield College at Ventura Harbor)

The Vaqueros (5-1, 2-0) made it a sweep at Ventura Harbor by taking all five from Glendale College. With the win City College now sits in first place in the conference and will be back in action on Friday for another WSC-North double at Santa Monica College.

Men’s Volleyball: City College 0 vs Long Beach City 3

City College dropped for the second straight match as No. 2 Long Beach City College won in straight sets 25-16, 25-23, and 25-18. Five of the last six opponents the Vaqueros (4-10, 2-7) have faced are ranked in the most recent CCCMVCA rankings released on March 22. City College hosts winless LA Pierce on Wednesday, March 30.

Softball: City College vs Bakersfield, City College vs Antelope Valley (at Ventura, Ventura Spring Games Tournament)

Game results were unavailable for both Vaqueros non-conference games held on Friday as of publishing time. Bakersfield College came into the game ranked No. 12 in the state and No. 7 in SoCal by the 3CFCA, while Antelope Valley was receiving votes in the SoCal poll.

Saturday, March 26

Baseball: City College 10 vs LA Pierce 6

Having freshly moved up to No. 10 in the March 21 CCCBCA SoCal Poll, City College pushed across runs in the first three innings en route to a 10-6 win over LA Pierce. Caiden Matheny went 3-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, and a home run, while Pearce Blaney had a 4-for-4 day with 3 runs scored. Andrew McKenna and Hunter Call also had two RBI days, and reliever Seth White earned his third win for the season.

Softball: City College vs Fullerton (at Ventura, Ventura Spring Games Tournament)

Results for the Vaquero’s first non-conference game held on Saturday were unavailable as of publishing time. Fullerton College was receiving votes in the 3CFCA SoCal poll.

City College 1 at Ventura 16 (at Ventura, Ventura Spring Games Tournament)

The Vaqueros got jumped on early by State No. 18 and SoCal No. 9 Ventura, giving up five runs in the first inning. Lauren Indermuehle pitched three innings and drove in Alyssa Perez in the top of the third for City College (7-19, 2-2). Linnéa Sandhai, Natalie Depasquale, Mckinnzie Grossini, and Perez also had hits for the Vaqueros, who currently sit alone in fourth place in WSC-North play.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, March 28

Men’s Golf at Allan Hancock WSC No. 7 (Santa Maria Country Club, 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, March 29

Baseball vs Moorpark (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Softball at Ventura (2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 30

Men’s Volleyball vs LA Pierce (Sports Pavilion, 6 p.m.)

Thursday, March 31

Baseball at Moorpark (2:30 p.m.)

Softball vs Cuesta (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 18

Track and Field at WSC Coastal Meet (Cuesta College, 11 a.m.)

Women’s Swimming and Diving at WSC No. 3 (Santa Monica College, 11 a.m.)

Beach Volleyball vs Moorpark (Santa Monica, noon), at Santa Monica (1 p.m.)