The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Jett Black-Maertz is currently in the lead for Area 3 Board of Trustees

The current statistics published are based on a 67.01% vote, according to unofficial results
Sylvia Stewart and Hilary Litton
November 6, 2024
Anthony Zell
Jett Black-Maertz beams at the Democratic party at SoHo on Nov. 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. As of Wednesday morning Black is leading with a 63.38% vote for district 3.

As of Wednesday morning on Nov. 6, Jett Black-Maertz is in the lead for the Board of Trustees election Area 3 Santa Barbara district based on a 67.01 % vote, according to unofficial results from the County of Santa Barbara of election division. 

Maertz-Black stepped up as Santa Barbara representative, with a precincts reported tally vote of 63.37%. Opponent Sebastian Aldana Jr. has a current tally vote of 35.68%

“I am confident in this election, as well as excited and grateful,” black said. “I’m honestly more focused on the presidential election as of now.”

Replacing past member Veronica Gallardo’s chair, Black-Maertz has goals of establishing a connection with City College, which includes solidifying stabilization specifically at board meetings.

“I am very grateful for the Democratic Party and Democratic Women’s Group,” Black-Maertz said. “I am excited to bring a new era to City College.”

Not only was she surrounded by the Democratic Women’s Group, but Maertz-Black was also alongside her husband, Brian Black, beginning the night at the BierGarten and making their way toward the Soho Restaurant and Music Club around 8:30 p.m.

Opponent Sebastian Aldana Jr. spent the night at Sazon Latino & Catering celebrating alongside City Council District 3 candidate Tony Becerra. 

Acknowledging the possible defeat, Aldana expressed his best wishes for his opponent and her career ahead.

Sebastian Aldana Jr. speaks on his goals for district 3 on Nov. 5 at Sazón Latino & Catering in Santa Barbara, Calif. Aldana Jr. grew up on W. Sola St. and was accompanied by many of his friends and neighbors. (Anthony Zell)

“I wish her all the best,” Aldana said.

Aldana originally with the hopes of bringing hands-on vocational trade classes and change for student housing mentioned his mindset around the race and his outlook on the results. 

“I think we [his campaign]  need to learn to win but we also need to learn how to lose,” Aldana said.

Highlighting a need for community engagement and collaboration, mentioned the importance of working within the best interest of the students. 

“Bottom line, let’s just do what’s right for the community and for the students,” Aldana said.

The official poll results will be published and updated when released. Date and time is currently not solidified.


Correction: Nov. 6, 2024

A previous version of this story misspelled Jett Black-Maertz’s name. In addition to this, a previous version of this story misspelled Sebastian Aldana Jr.’s name. The channels regrets this error. 

Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
City College has been granted provisional approval to offer bachelors programs in health information management.
SBCC receives Bachelor's program in Health Information Management
The Measure P bond is currently passing with a 67.01% vote as of early Wednesday morning on Nov. 6 in Santa Barbara, Calif. This is a facilities bond that will extend the current property tax rate of $8.50 per $100,000 of assessed value, which was previously approved by voters in 2008, through bond Measure V.
Voters back $198 million bond to address City College facility needs
Kyle Richards laughs with guests on Nov. 5 at the Democratic party at SoHo in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I'm gratified for all the support that I got along the way and for all the support that I got from the voters that believed in me," Richards said.
Kyle Richards expected to win the Area 2 Goleta board of trustees seat
David Morris listens to a journalism 101 student on Nov. 5 at the Democratic party at SoHo in Santa Barbara, Calif. "When I started this I had no idea what I needed to do... I really appreciate the support I got, it was critical," Morris said.
David Morris dominates Area 4 election with community support
City College Council discusses recourse budgets and staffing
City College Council discusses recourse budgets and staffing
Mason Watters (left) and Damon Dvorson (right) stand at the balcony of the Sigma Chi Satellite house where Dvorson's office is held on Oct. 30 in Isla Vista, Calif. The two began working together in summer 2024.
Housing Helper app aims to revolutionize student housing