News Briefs: Ultrasound program ends, Transfer Center’s new name

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the most important information. We’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

-At an April 14 Academic Senate meeting, the senate approved a request to discontinue the Diagnostic Medical Sonography (DMS) program at City College. The request was written by Bruce K. Oda, chair of Medical Imaging Sciences, and Dean Alan Price, and was also approved by the Program Evaluation Committee. The request will now go to Superintendent-President Utpal Goswami for review.

DMS, or ultrasound, is a diagnostic medical procedure that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce dynamic visual images of organs, tissues or blood flow inside the body.

According to the request, there were several challenges faced by the program, including decreased enrollment, struggles to find close clinical sites and a failure to find a replacement faculty with the proper qualifications.

The request also states that “based on expenses in 2019-20, it is expected that the college would save approximately $132,450 in direct salaries, benefits and program support.”

-The SBCC American ethnic studies department and Center for Equity and Social Justice will host a collaborative presentation entitled “Racism is Contagious: The History of Anti-Asian Racism and Discrimantion” from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, over Zoom.

It will be hosted by professors Craig M. Cook and Thomas Carrasco and with special guests from the AAPI+ Staff and Faculty Affinity Group. This presentation will educate and inform participants about the long history of the AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders) community in the U.S. and the prevalence and consequences of anti-Asian racial discrimination.

-Santa Barbara City College’s Transfer Center is in the process of changing its name to the University Transfer Center after years of misinterpretations of the center’s goal. The mission of the center is to help students get to a four-year university, not to transfer to SBCC. City College will be joining schools like Alan Hancock College and Ventura County colleges which have also adopted the new name.

-Modeled after Michelle Obama’s ”Better Make Room” campaign, the Enrollment Services Department and the SBCC Foundation/Promise Program will host a Signing Day event between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at the West Campus parking lots. The event will be a drive-through celebration welcoming local high school and Promise-eligible students. Students will drive through a planned route while being cheered on and given a Vaquero Pride goodie bag.