Briefs: Campus events for the week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

News

Monday, Oct. 21: The Center for Equity and Social Justice will be hosting a Healthy Living Workshop with Physical Education Instructor Rony Santiago Garcia and CalFresh Registration. The workshop will take place at noon in the West Campus Center Room 207. Other events hosted by the center throughout the month can be seen in its calendar.

Thursday, Oct. 24: Community forums will take place to allow the two finalists for superintendent-president, Utpal K. Goswami and Kenneth Lawson, to introduce themselves and answer questions from the audience. The forums will take place on Thursday in the Garvin Theatre with Dr. Goswami’s forum at 1 p.m. and Dr. Lawson’s forum at 2 p.m. The event will be live-streamed on the college’s website for those unable to attend.

Friday, Oct. 25: The City College athletics department and Our Mesa Neighborhood will be hosting a Fall Fest Trunk or Treat event for neighborhood children and the City College community on the West Campus lawn. The free event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and will consist of trick-or-treating, a costume contest, live music and more.

Arts & Entertainment

Monday, Oct. 21: City College jazz ensembles will be coming together to perform “Jazz Night at SOhO.” The event starts at 7 p.m. at the SOhO Restaurant and Music Club and will feature sets by The Good Times Big Band, The New World Jazz Combo and The Lunch Break Big Band. There is a $10 cover charge at the door.

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-26: SBCC Theatre Group’s production of “Blithe Spirit” continues to run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. This will be the last week “Blithe Spirit” will be performed. Thursday night tickets will be sold for $24 general, $19 for seniors and $14 for students. Friday and Saturday night tickets will be sold for $26 general, $21 for seniors and $17 for students.

Saturday, Oct. 26: City College will be hosting “Central Coast Trombone Day with Alex Iles” at 10 a.m. in the Business-Communications Center Building Forum. Nationally renown trombonist Alex Iles will be providing feedback for solo and ensemble trombone groups, holding a Q&A session and ending the event with a special performance. The event is free.

Sunday, Oct. 27: City College chamber winds ensembles will be performing at 7 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. The event is free.

Sports

Monday, Oct. 21: Women’s golf will play its eighth WSC tournament on Monday in a round hosted by the College of the Canyons at Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita.

Tuesday, Oct. 22: With a 7-2-2 record, City College Men’s Soccer will face off against Moorpark on the road at 2 p.m. Women’s soccer will also play Moorpark on the road at 4 p.m., as the team looks to extend its three-game winning streak.

Wednesday, Oct. 23: After falling to Moorpark on the road, women’s volleyball returns home to face LA Mission at 6 p.m. in the Sports Pavilion.

Friday, Oct. 25: Men’s soccer return to La Playa Stadium on Friday at 2 p.m. to square off against LA Mission. A win would put the team in strong contention for the playoffs and boost its conference record. Women’s soccer will look to get another win as it faces Ventura at 7 p.m. on the road.

Saturday, Oct. 26: After a big win against LA Pierce on Saturday, the Vaqueros hit the road to face LA Harbor at 3 p.m.