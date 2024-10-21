The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

City College Council navigates campus security and fiscal needs

Council discusses the budget crisis and emergency protocols amid recent safety incident
Anika Brodnansky, Opinion Editor
October 21, 2024
Anthony Zell

The College Planning Council met on Oct. 15 to cover campus safety procedures as well as the current planning and resource ranking.

Jordan Killebrew, executive director of public affairs and communications opened the meeting by discussing the campus-wide lockdown on Oct. 4. This lockdown was due to an active assailant on the West Campus with what appeared to be a knife, who was assaulting another individual. 

“When the lockdown happened I know a lot of people were curious is this real, is this really happening and a lot of people called into the security line,” Killebrew said.

Killebrew went on to explain the setup of their current security messages, which are sent out every 15 minutes during an emergency, though this can vary depending on the severity of the situation. 

Further training on emergencies and proper protocol will be implemented in the upcoming months. 

Moving onto the fiscal portion of the meeting, the planning and resource ranking was discussed, as well as an update about the standing of the prior fiscal year.

Art professor Armando Ramos explained that the planning and resource ranking is a summary of the needs of all departments at City College. For the current school year, the total amount of planning and resource needs comes to $186,087. 

Some of these needs include a new batting cage for the baseball team, a dishwasher for the biology department, and anatomy models for the biology department. 

A portion of the planning and resource needs can be covered by the COVID-19 fund, and some can be mitigated by borrowing items from other departments, according to Ramos.

There is also an equipment replacement fund of $486,000 that has not been reserved yet, so a portion of that fund may be able to go toward the planning and resource needs.

City College has also brought on three new team members to assist in figuring out the budget crisis. 

“We have hired an interim controller and two part-time controllers that have gone I believe as far back as 2014 to help look at the budget, remedy things, and hopefully move us forward,” Killebrew said. 

The council will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

