Trustee reinstates Pledge of Allegiance in heated decision
January 29, 2019
Filed under News, Top Stories
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
After an explosive Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Trustee President Robert Miller announced Tuesday the reinstatement of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during meetings.
At the beginning of the Thursday meeting, three women addressed the board during public comment about the recent decision to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance. All of them disagreed with this decision, and pleaded with the board to bring it back.
As each woman spoke, chemistry Professor Raeanne Napoleon shouted objections from the back of the room. Trustee Miller asked her several times to let the speaker continue, but she did not stop until the last woman had finished speaking.
In Miller’s email, he acknowledged the objections to the decision.
“While the College recognizes that there are different opinions about the Pledge of Allegiance, it expects that the First Amendment rights of members of the public to comment at board meetings will be respected,” he wrote.
“It is inconsistent with those rights for other audience members to interrupt and mock speakers on this topic, as happened at the January 24 Board meeting.”
Miller said that this verdict will remain until “some future date when the matter may be considered by the Board.”
Cowards.
So college President Robert Miller recently said that the board of trustees should no longer cite the Pledge of Allegiance. Before changing his mind, he said: “I decided to discontinue use of the Pledge of Allegiance for reasons related to its history and symbolism. I have discovered that the Pledge of Allegiance has a history steeped in expressions of nativism and white nationalism.”
Since there is nothing in the Pledge about nativism and white nationalism, his refusal (before changing his mind) to cite the Pledge is akin to someone refusing to eat vegetables because Hitler was a vegetarian. Just because some white nationalists might like the Pledge is no reason to refuse to cite it—unless Miller has a problem with the “with liberty and justice for all” part. Given the irrationality of the extremist “politically correct” mob, that might be the case!
Either way, he needs a better argument than he has for wanting to discard the Pledge.
Disgraced a SBCC professor would yell and talk over a public speaker .
There’s a reason why this lady can’t be quiet and always appears to be fighting for something.
Keep her at the back of the room or don’t let her in next time.
The Pledge of Allegiance represents us all. We are all Americans regardless of race and cultural background. We can no longer stand to be divided and must come together as one nation. If Santa Barbara City College does not respect American values, then I encourage the college to abstain from accepting federal and state funding.
I was once proud to be a student of SBCC, but now I am incredibly disappointed in the college and my former professors who support the division of our nation.
The Pledge of Allegiance should not only be allowed but required at openings of meetings here in the USA.
If one is not an American fine, just stay seated till it is over and if one is an American and you refuse to stand and recite it you are not a true American and should get the hell out of the USA.
Hang on. A dozen or more black SBCC students ask for racial justice, they get ignored. Two white ladies (at least one of whom is no longer a member of our campus community) ask for the pledge to be installed, they get what they want. And Beebe and the Board wonder why they’re perceived as racist?
For the record, the pledge has not really been “reinstated,” since it’s only been said at meetings for a short time (since one of the crying ladies who is no longer part of the campus community demanded it). For decades before that, it has not been recited at Board meetings.
If SBCC’s President and Board don’t want to be perceived as racists, they need to stop acting like racists.
How does it feel to keep on losing Raeanne.