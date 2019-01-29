Trustee reinstates Pledge of Allegiance in heated decision

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After an explosive Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, Trustee President Robert Miller announced Tuesday the reinstatement of reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during meetings.

At the beginning of the Thursday meeting, three women addressed the board during public comment about the recent decision to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance. All of them disagreed with this decision, and pleaded with the board to bring it back.

As each woman spoke, chemistry Professor Raeanne Napoleon shouted objections from the back of the room. Trustee Miller asked her several times to let the speaker continue, but she did not stop until the last woman had finished speaking.

In Miller’s email, he acknowledged the objections to the decision.

“While the College recognizes that there are different opinions about the Pledge of Allegiance, it expects that the First Amendment rights of members of the public to comment at board meetings will be respected,” he wrote.

“It is inconsistent with those rights for other audience members to interrupt and mock speakers on this topic, as happened at the January 24 Board meeting.”

Miller said that this verdict will remain until “some future date when the matter may be considered by the Board.”