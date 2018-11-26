The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

One report of possible stolen laptop in past week’s crime

One report of possible stolen laptop in past week’s crime

Rian Noel Pitts-Lopez, Staff Writer
November 26, 2018
Nov. 19 – 8:10 p.m.

Security received a report from a student who said they could not find their Surface Pro 6, but was unsure if it was misplaced or stolen. The student had been all over campus that day.

