Student Government controversy continues post-colloquium
September 14, 2017 • 524 views
Filed under News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Competing ideologies have been amplified amongst members of the Associated Student Government proceeding discussions about whether to endorse the event “Religion and Violence” that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 7, at City College.
Controversy over whether to officially endorse this past Thursday’s event started in the meeting leading up to the colloquium. Officers voted down a measure to endorse the event 3 to 1, based on the arguably sensational title, “Religion and Violence.”
Matt Esguerra, vice president of external affairs, was the lone vote in favor of the event. Esguerra resurfaced the discussion during Monday’s meeting by presenting a motion that would reinforce freedom of speech, and in particular, events that spark healthy debate.
“An institution of higher education has a solemn responsibility to not just promote debate, but also to preserve and safeguard the liberty to debate while others attempt to hamper it,” the motion read.
Student Trustee David Panbehchi supported the motion under the condition that it could be amended to include a guarantee of student safety, which passed unanimously. Panbehchi’s arguments have focused on avoiding divisiveness and inflammatory events.
“We need to have events that uplift people,” he said, citing safety concerns for marginalized students. “If Milo Yiannopoulos wanted to speak here, I would not support it.”
Student Advocate Krystle Farmer helped Panbehchi with the amendment on Monday. Prior to the colloquium, The Channels spoke with her. She was equally as decisive in her dissatisfaction with the colloquiums as she was with the amendment.
Other members of the Associated Student Government made it clear that they think colloquiums stimulate minds and foster free speech.
“I just don’t think the colloquiums are inclusive; they only represent part of a student body here,” Farmer said. “That’s what inclusivity is, creating a safe space for everybody on this campus,” She went on to diagnose the colloquiums as representations of the ideology of “white superiority,” where people of privilege discuss matters they aren’t affected by.
Philosophy Instructor Mark McIntire, who was the faculty sponsor of the colloquium, pulled no punches in his repudiation of what he sees as zealous political correctness on campus.
“There is one point of view that dominates,” McIntire said. “It’s the liberal progressive socialist point of view, and it’s based on political correctness, instead of argumentation. People pose as being offended.”
The colloquium’s main speaker Adam benShea said Thursday that the purpose of such events, and college as whole, is to “get students to understand the arguments that are put forward.”
However, when pressed on what he thought about speakers like Ann Coulter and Milo Yiannopoulos, benShea said “I fail to see how those people add anything significant to the national conversation,” but offered no remedies as to what he thinks college governments should do about them.
Even after Monday’s adjournment ended in compromise, it remains unclear how the Associated Student Government would act if faced with decision of supporting or disavowing a contentious speaker visiting the City College campus.
I love this candid exchange of ideas in Michael Juliano’s coverage of the Faculty Colloquium; **RELIGION AND VIOLENCE, Is there a connection?** This is exactly the kind of opposing views that that critical thinkers and writers can engage in with civility, and mutual respect.
If I may offer a useful distinction. An improper question would be like “How long has there been a connection between RELIGION and VIOLENCE? Yes, the is a ‘loaded’ and improper question since it assumes one answer. It is a ‘closed’ question. But to ask “Religion and Violence; Is there a connection? is an open question. This distinction is vital.
Mr. Juliano attended the colloquium with Dr Adam benShea and Dr. Theodore Flauders and asked the important questions as a proper journalist should. His questions provoked reflection by all participants. As the Moderator for this colloquium I was besieged by attendees after the even with reports that this presentation by the two professors and the interactions of the attendees was quote; “The best Faculty colloquium we have had so far .
We were all left to search our souls at evening’s end with one question still left to our individual moral resolution, “Is it ever morally permissible to use violence in defense or advancement of one’s religion?”
We must constantly ask ourselves this question as innocents are slaughtered in the name of religions.
— Cordially
Professor Mark Mcintire
Philosophy
[Reply]