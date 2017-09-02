Student President replacement to be selected after 30 days

News

The Associated Student Government adjoined Friday morning to address the raw wounds that remain after the impeachment of President Charlotte Donnay Rochard.

After the meeting, the officers gathered that a permanent replacement for Student Body President will be selected after a 30-day period. They did not cite specific statutes and it seemed as if their understanding of the process was undergoing quite a steep learning curve.

Rochard sat amongst prospective student officers looking to muscle their way to a seat at the table, given there are only four of the seven chairs filled. A motion to extend the deadline for Associated Student Government applications to Sept. 15 passed, giving the potential incoming students more time to set up their election campaigns.

Early in the meeting, when Interim President Joshua Villanueva asked for comments from the public, Rochard made sure to make her presence known. Her initial comment pertained to something about a phone number that was needed at the meeting.

“I know because I was the President…” she said.

The Channels spoke with Rochard and gave her a chance to expand on her comment.

“It wasn’t my intent for the comment to come off as snobbish, but I have to say, I feel like our student democracy has been injured in this process.”

The former President explicitly defined how the electoral process was corrupted: “The same people who were acting as the prosecutors were also the judge and jury.”

Rochard said her plan of action moving forward was the idea of an appeal process. She also expressed interest in doing what she claimed to have been legitimately elected to do from the outside by any means necessary; whether it be independently, through a club, or through a committee.

Scenarios of legislating from the bench or politicizing the judicial system are certainly a breach in protocol in American democracy, but the meeting made clear that the Associated Student Government is still learning about what constitutes a breach in protocol in City College democracy. Channels Editor Gerardo Zavala reported on a meeting over summer where officers David Panbehchi, Yeihoon Choi, and Villanueva, made a phone call with Lorenzo R. Cuesta, an expert on student government civics. Cuesta helped them get a complete understanding on legal rights regarding adviser involvement.

More developments on this story will ensue in the upcoming weeks.