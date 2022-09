From left, Co-presidents of the Honors Program, Divya Lih Ramesh and Sarah Do, tell SBCC students the requirements to join on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif. They also mentioned a whale watching trip that the program is planning.

Students attend club day at the Campus Center Patio on Wednesday, Sept. 7. All the clubs at City College put up tables, sign-up sheets, and speak about what activities they hold throughout the year to try and get new members to join.