Seven SBCC athletes and coaches to be honored at hall of fame ceremony

On May 31, several standout athletes and coaches will be inducted into the City College Athletic Hall of Fame at the Sports Pavilion Patio on the City College campus.

The ceremony dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and be followed by the honoree induction from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event was started in 2019 by former Director of Athletics Rocco Constantino and is being continued by the current Director of Athletics, LaDeane Hansten.

The inductees for the 2024 Hall of Fame class include:

Frank Carbajal, Men’s Basketball Coach

Jessica Domenichelli, Women’s Soccer

Mike Fryer, Football

Russ Hafferkamp, Men’s Water Polo

Ben Howland, Men’s Basketball

Asaka Sim, Women’s Golf

Coach Jack Sanford, 1989 Men’s Tennis Coach

“All of these inductees are exceptionally excited,” Hansten said.

Hansten encourages all students to attend and show their support for the Vaquero athletic programs, emphasizing the importance of current students seeing the impact that being an athlete at City College has had on these honorees.

Russ Hafferkamp, member of the USA Water Polo Hall of Fame, is one of the honorees who attests to the importance that City College has had on his athletic career.

“My two years at SBCC were the most important foundation for me to pursue a lifetime of athletic competition,” Hafferkamp said. “I was challenged, taught, and inspired daily around great athletes and coaches. To be recognized in the Vaquero Hall of Fame is not only an awesome personal honor but a testament to the importance and opportunity provided by SBCC.”

Hafferkamp followed his Vaquero water polo career with an All-American career at UCSB, playing for Team USA and coaching various Division 1 water polo programs.

Jack Sanford, coach of the 1989 men’s tennis state champions, had also coached at various other institutions but found exceptional success at City College.

“There is no doubt about it: the 1989 team was the most successful team I had ever coached, and what a thrill it was,” Sanford said.

Outside of the 1989 men’s tennis state championship, Sanford coached the men’s tennis team to 12 Western State Conference titles.

Mike Fryer, who holds the City College football record for most interceptions since 1971, discussed the athletic talent of his defensive unit.

“When I received the call of my inclusion into the sixth Vaquero Hall of Fame class, I accepted it on behalf of the 1971 defensive unit, which is arguably one of the best units in school history,” he said.

Fryer mentioned that there was no shortage of talented athletes during his time at City College, and many of his peers enjoyed extensive athletic careers after their time as a Vaquero.

The event will be a fundraiser, so in order to honor these athletes, students must purchase a ticket to attend. Tickets for the Vaquero Class of 2024 Hall of Fame induction ceremony are available on the SBCC Vaqueros website.