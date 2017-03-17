Realist creates girl version of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

The Channels Opinion Pages | STAFF COLUMN





Filed under Columns, Opinion, Personal

I’m a realist.

That being said, I understand most situations from all perspectives. So in the case of the dating scene, I understand the struggles from both a girl’s and a guy’s perspective with finding “the one,” but there must be something I’m missing.

Why have I never had an actual boyfriend?

I’ve been able to narrow down ten things that I can’t understand with guys. So in lieu of one of my favorite movies “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” here is my version.

Guys, this is the “How to Lose a Girl in 10 Days.”

Day 1: Something is wrong when a guy takes me out on a date and talks about how he wishes he drank before. I understand we’re in college, and drinking is something a lot of students do in their free time, but this isn’t one of those times.

Day 2: I can’t stand when a guy is flashy with his money, brand name clothes, and accessories. Don’t get me wrong, I love when a guy can present himself nicely. But when he wears a grey zip-up hoodie and won’t stop talking about how it’s Polo—news flash—it’s a grey zip-up hoodie whether it’s Polo or $15 from H&M.

Day 3: When a guy is being too clingy, I get freaked out and honestly, bored. I need more mystery. I like if he’s showing interest in me, but he shouldn’t stalk my every move. He shouldn’t freak out if I don’t respond after an hour or two. I most likely took a nap, lost my phone, or God forbid—I’m actually busy.

Day 4: When a guy gets way too comfortable way too fast, I take that as a red flag. This is only day four and I’m not exaggerating by putting it up so high on the list. If he starts asking to spend the night all of the time, I’m going to get a little freaked out. Don’t even get me started on if he brings a bag of clothes over to keep in my closet.

Day 5: It baffles me when a guy is over the age of 18 and is constantly being immature. If I drag him along with me to see a chick-flick, I get that he’s most likely going to be bored, but making a scene in the theatre is a little over-the-top.

Day 6: It’s a huge warning sign when a guy is being too controlling. I’m capable of making my own decisions on what to do and who I want to be friends with. When he meets a friend of mine that he doesn’t like, that doesn’t give him a say in that relationship.

Day 7: A guy who is constantly getting jealous is really unattractive. I can’t deny it’s cute when a guy shows that he’s a little jealous when another guy talks to me, but when he actually gets mad at me when I hug a guy friend is a problem. I had guy friends before I met him and I’m not just going to stop being their friend because I met him.

Day 8: Masculinity is attractive, but when a guy tries to show off, it’s embarrassing. Can he stop trying to pick fights with every guy that passes him and simply breathe? I get it, he’s acting like a tough guy, but it makes the both of us look stupid.

Day 9: My biggest pet peeve is when a guy overpromises and under-delivers. Sometimes I feel like I was promised a filet mignon and got chicken nuggets. I’m not saying I don’t like chicken nuggets, but if he says he’s going to do something, I expect him to do it. In my case, I was literally promised a filet mignon dinner and a concert, and got his friend’s party and a text the next day asking me to pay him back for the concert.

Day 10: If he reached day ten and we are still unable to carry on a deep conversation, then that is when he completely loses my interest.

I wish this was a message to just one guy, but sadly I’ve come to realize there are many guys like this during my effort in finding “the one.”

I either have bad luck, too high of standards or I’m missing out on something.

Ladies, please help me figure this out. And men, please let me know if I’m really asking for too much.