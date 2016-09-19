Intoxicated man yells profanity in SBCC campus rampage





Sept. 9—3:55 p.m.

A man ran around campus screaming profanities at students and employees between 3:45 and 4:40 p.m. at City College. His rampage began in the Luria Library, where employees called Campus Security. He left the library, and then continued running around on campus. Security attempted to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department twice, as well as Harbor Patrol, but no one was available to respond. It has been confirmed the man is not a City College student, and the case is closed.

Sept. 9—5 p.m.

A storage bin that has been missing since July 25 was found on Sept. 9 on East Campus. The bin was suspected to be stolen, and there are no suspects in the case.

Sept. 13—10 a.m.

Security discovered a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning parked in Lot 2-C next to La Playa Stadium. The car has been missing since Sept. 3. The police were called and it has since been returned to the owner. No suspects have been identified, and the case is closed.

Sept. 14—N.D.

A student’s car was severely vandalized between 7:52 and 10:10 a.m. Thursday, in Lot 5-2 next to the Business-Communication Center. The victim returned to the vehicle to discover one front tire popped and the entire driver’s side keyed from bumper to fender. A side-view mirror was also shattered. The victim could not think of who did this, and there are no suspects. Security encouraged the victim to file a report with the police department.

Sept.14—N.D.

A skateboard was stolen from a student’s locker between 4 and 4:15 p.m. in the men’s locker room in the Sports Pavilion. Security has not received the board, or been in contact with the victim. The case is closed.