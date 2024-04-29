Benjamin Schurmer remembered through Flag Lowering Ceremony

Gallery • 4 Photos Angel Corzo From left, Benjamin Schurmer's Father Glenn, as he embraces Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas in front of campus Chaplin Jason Walker on Friday, April 26 at the steps of the Luria Library on City College's West Campus in Santa Barbara, Calif. The Flag Lowering Ceremony, hosted by City College, granted Schurmer an associate of arts degree on behalf of the college.

A series of gusty winds and fluttering birds encapsulated the emotional ambience of the Flag Lowering Ceremony on Friday, April 26 in remembrance of City College student Benjamin Schurmer, who died in September last year.

Alongside the chirping of birds and swaying of tree branches, the air was filled with laughter, tears, music and stories of the past as relatives and close friends of Schurmer crowded the steps of the Luria Library on City College’s West Campus.

“It’s so funny that it’s actually windy today,” said Lucca Kun, friend of Schurmer, as he adjusted his guitar in preparation before performing. “This song is an original; it’s about hearing Benny’s voice in the wind or in the sea.”

Schurmer was 19 years old when he died after falling off the bluffs of Isla Vista. More than seven months after his death–following a candlelight vigil and memorial service hosted by his family–City College honored their former student Friday afternoon.

The ceremony was officiated by campus Chaplain Jason Walker, who is also the director of information technology user support services.

“The SBCC flag will be lowered to make room for the invisible flag of death to be flown above as a sign of [City College’s] distress, mourning and out of respect for the passing of Benjamin Scott Schurmer,” Walker said.

Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas gave the command to lower the flag shortly after, following the presentation of an associate of arts degree granted to Schurmer on behalf of City College.

Additional speakers for the event included parents Katie and Glenn Schurmer, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps, Katie Laris of the theatre arts department, as well as other members of the ceremony willing to share their memories and thoughts.

A bench overlooking the ocean within the Great Meadow on City College’s West Campus has been dedicated to Schurmer as well.

“Unfortunately, we can’t choose who dies in our life, or anything that happens sadly,” Schurmer’s mother said. “Although we will never move on from Benny, I know he wants us to move forward and keep his spirit alive.”