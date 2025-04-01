Kiala Haas excels in hard work when running for track and field team

Kiala Haas may be a first-year on the team, but as a freshman has had an outstanding performance on City College’s women’s track and field team.

She’s showcased her talent and dedication on and off the track.

Haas, who is 19 years old, discovered her passion for running at a young age. Her first track meet which she participated in during fifth grade also happened to be the first track meet she’d ever attend. This initial exposure sparked a long-lasting love for running prompting her to start training on her own in middle school.

Haas further honed her skills by joining the Santa Barbara Running Club where they run at Westmont College.

During her high school days Haas competed for San Marcos High School laying the groundwork for her future success. She chose to continue running track at City College and felt eager to take her talents to the next level.

“I just love the City College track team,” Haas said. “It’s been really fun, the coaches are great and a very good community making me love running even more.”

Haas is a versatile runner competing in multiple events including the 800-meter, 1500 and 4×4 relay. Back in high school her greatest achievement was running 2 minutes, 17 seconds in the 800. This season she achieved more impressive times setting a season record of 2:22 in the 800 and a notable 5:08 in the 1500.

Haas has set a goal to achieve a personal best of 2:14 in the 800. To accomplish this she is committed to a rigorous training regimen complemented by a focus on rest, recovery and mental preparation.

When Haas hits the track she is willing to give it her all during practice and races. She is not one to back down from a challenge. Even being passed by competitors only fuels her determination which she says drives her to dig deeper and sparks her inner strength.

Haas doesn’t enjoy people passing her in races. She said it’s not great and she usually is the one to pass them. Haas’s passion for running is more than just a competitive drive; it’s a deep-seated love for the sport. What fuels her pursuit of excellence is the joy she derives from running itself.

She said the act of running makes her feel strong and gives her mental clarity while the close-knit community of the track team provides a supportive environment as well. According to Haas she can’t imagine her life without running.

“My favorite thing about track is probably the community and just feeling active like being active, feeling good afterwards,” Haas said. “I feel strong and it just helps my mind and mentally I feel better.”

Beyond her track training, Haas prioritizes her overall fitness and well-being. She maintains a consistent weekend routine with shorter runs on Saturdays and longer runs on Sundays. To fuel her active lifestyle Haas emphasizes a balanced diet rich in proteins, grains, an array of fruits and vegetables, including chicken and pasta.

Hass aspires to take her passion for track to the next level by hoping to run for the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) track team. She said she is eager to be a part of the Gauchos esteemed track program where she can push herself to new heights, develop her skills and contribute to the team’s success.

Haas has words of inspiration to other track runners in hopes to further motivation.

“Do what makes you happy and keep running because you love it not because you have too,” Haas said. “Keep doing it because it’s good for your body, your mind and your soul.”

Haas hopes to continue to improve her running skills and conquer her goals.