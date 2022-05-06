Rebound: Beach volleyball splits series against Ventura at regionals

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Monday, May 2

No games scheduled

Tuesday, May 3

Beach Volleyball: City College 4 vs Ventura 1 (at Orange Coast doubleheader)

City College won its first match against Ventura at the SoCal Team Regionals. The score of the first game was 4-1. Individual stats were not available for City College for the first game against Ventura at the time of publishing.

Beach Volleyball: City College 3 vs Ventura 2 (Orange Coast doubleheader)

City College lost their second game at the SoCal Team Regionals. The score of the game was 3-2. Individual stats were not available for City College’s second game at the time of publishing. The next game for the Vaqueros will be this Friday, May 6.

Wednesday, May 4

No games scheduled

Thursday, May 5

Swimming and Diving: CCCAA State Finals (at East LA)

The Vaqueros are competing this week in the California Community College Athletic Association state finals. Ensley Letterman finished third place in the 500y freestyle on the first day of the event. The Vaqueros will continue with all of the events this weekend.

This weekend’s schedule

Friday, May 6

Swimming and Diving: CCCAA State Finals (all day at East LA)

Track and Field: So Cal Prelims (10:00 a.m. at Moorpark)

Beach Volleyball: SoCal Pairs Regionals

Men’s Tennis: CCCAA State Championships (at Mt. San Antonio College)

Baseball: CCCAA SoCal Regionals (2:00 p.m. at Santa Ana)

Saturday, May 7

Swimming and Diving: CCCAA State Finals (all day at East LA)

Men’s Tennis: CCCAA State Championships (at Mt. San Antonio College) ‘

Baseball: CCCAA SoCal Regionals – Round 1 ( 11:00 a.m. at Santa Ana)

Baseball: CCCAA Baseball Championships Playoffs – Regionals – Game 3 (2:00 p.m. at Santa Ana)