Rebound: Beach volleyball, track and field winners at WSC Champs

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, April 29

Track and Field: WSC Championships (Santa Monica)

The men’s team finished with the fifth-highest team score of 61 and had multiple winning finishes at the WSC Championships. Aiden Mosley finished in first place in the men’s 400m with a time of 48.38 to qualify for the SoCal Regionals, and Grant Spicer also qualified by finishing first in the high jump at 1.95m. The Women had three qualifying races for SoCal Regionals. Aly Springer, Lexi Dellevigne, Sydney Jenkinson, and Zia Frausto placed fifth in the 4x400m and 4×100 to qualify for SoCal Regionals. The Regionals start on Friday, May 6, at Moorpark College.

Women’s Beach Volleyball: WSC Beach Pairs, early rounds (at Santa Barbara)

The Vaqueros Beach Volleyball team played in the WSC Beach Pairs championship this weekend at East Beach in Santa Barbara. Duo Emma Crabbe and Lily Krongold beat Moorpark in two sets. Jordyn Anderson and Piper Ellbogn-Petterson beat Bakersfield in three sets and Moorpark in two. Bella Johnson and Corinne Tommeraason Beat Ventura in two sets. Four out of City Colleges’ six-team pairs advanced to compete on Saturday.

Baseball: City College 3 at Moorpark 0

The Vaqueros played Moorpark College on the road on Friday, with the Vaqueros totaling four hits by Matty Fung, Caiden Matheny, Mark Hernandez, and Ricardo Amavizca. Fung contributed to two of the runs, and Pearce Blaney was the third. City College pitchers Colby Downard and Charlie Adamson had three strikeouts each.

Saturday, April 30

Women’s Beach Volleyball: WSC Beach Pairs, Championship Rounds (at Ventura)

The duo Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine finished first place in the conference tournament. Johnson and Tommeraason finished in third, and Jaceline Mckie and Krongold finished in fourth place. City College will play Orange Coast and Ventura on May 3 at Huntington Beach for their first postseason regional matches.

Baseball: City College 4 vs Cuesta 11

City College had seven hits total this game, with Blaney, Hernandez, and Matheny contributing. Gabriel Balvadino, Andrew McKenna, Tyler Imbach, and Matheny scored the four runs for the Vaqueros. The game was tied 5-5 through seven innings, but Cuesta scored seven runs in the top of the eighth. Pitcher Decker Mac Neil had six strikeouts in this game. City College is the No. 13 seed for the SoCal Regional and will play game one of a best-of-three series at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at No. 4 Santa Ana College.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, May 2

No games scheduled

Tuesday, May 3

Beach Volleyball: SoCal Regional Playoffs vs Ventura (11:00 a.m. at Orange Coast College), at Orange Coast (Noon)

Wednesday, May 4

No games scheduled

Thursday, May 5

Swimming and Diving: CCCAA State Finals at East LA College (All day)

Friday, May 6

Track and Field: SoCal Prelims at Moorpark College (10 a.m.)

Baseball: SoCal Regionals Game 1 at No. 4 Santa Ana (2 p.m.)

Beach Volleyball: SoCal Pairs Regionals (TBA)