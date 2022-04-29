Rebound: Baseball splits week, golf sends trio to championships

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Monday, April 25

Men’s Golf: City College [773, 389-384] 5th at WSC Finals (at Alisal River Course)

Gabe Marmon led the way for the Vaqueros, shooting a two-round total of 149 and the team’s low round of 71 in his second round. Marmon was also announced as the City College representative on the All-WSC Team, with the Vaqueros finishing fourth overall in the final conference standings. Marmon, Ryan Gay and Caleb Rodriguez will compete as individuals at the SoCal Championships on Monday, May 9 at Olivas Links Golf Course in Ventura.

Tuesday, April 26

Baseball: City College 6 vs Allan Hancock 9

Allan Hancock scored four unearned runs in the top of the fifth and added three more runs in the sixth to put City College in a hole they couldn’t climb out of. Tyler Imbach went 2-for-4 with a three-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, and Gabriel Baldavino went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Softball: City College 0 at Cuesta 10 (5 innings)

Linnéa Sandhal and Isabella Huckaby had the two hits in the game for the Vaqueros, who gave up three runs in the bottom of the third and six in the fourth. Only four of Cuesta’s 10 runs for the game were earned runs as City College committed four errors in the game. The Vaqueros finish the season at 10-30 overall, with their 4-8 mark slotting fifth in the Western State Conference-North.

Wednesday, April 27

No games scheduled

Thursday, April 28

Baseball: City College 14 at LA Pierce 2 (at Pershing Park)

City College battered LA Pierce with five runs in the top of the fourth inning and four in the fifth to win as the designated away team. Ricardo Amavizca went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, three of them coming on a three-run home run in the fifth, and Tyler Imbach went 3-for-6 with three RBIs on two home runs. Campbell Holt threw two innings to earn the win on a staff day, as the Vaqueros used five pitchers. The game was played at Pershing Park due to issues with the field at LA Pierce.

This Weekend’s Schedule

Friday, April 29

Beach Volleyball: WSC Beach Pairs (10 a.m. at East Beach)

Track and Field: WSC Championships (Noon, at Santa Monica)

Baseball: at Moorpark (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 30

Beach Volleyball: WSC Beach Pairs (10 a.m. at East Beach)

Baseball: vs Cuesta (1:00 p.m. at Pershing Park)