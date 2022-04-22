Rebound: Swim and dive with four podium finishes at WSC Champs

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Monday, April 18

Men’s Golf: City College [389] 6th at Allan Hancock WSC No. 7 (at Santa Maria Country Club, make-up from March 28)

Gabe Marmon had the low round for City College for the second consecutive week and fifth tournament of the season, carding a 74. Caleb Rodriguez shot a 74 on the day to tie for fifth place individually. Ryan Gay tied for 11th, shooting a 76. City College will host the Western State Conference Finals at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 25 at Alisal River Course.

Tuesday, April 19

Baseball: City College 2 at Oxnard 5

Catcher Andrew McKenna drove in both of the runs for City College, but the Vaqueros (19-12, 12-6) allowed runs in all three of the middle innings in their final game of the season against Oxnard College. Starting pitcher Aiden Garza allowed 4 hits, 2 runs (both earned) with 6 strikeouts and 4 walks in 3.2 innings. City College hosts Cuesta College at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 to make up a game originally scheduled for April 8, and closes the season series against Ventura College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Pershing Park.

Wednesday, April 20

No games scheduled

Thursday, April 21

Swimming and Diving: at WSC Championships (at Cuesta)

Ensley Letterman and Eden Tal finished second and third in the 500y freestyle finals to notch the top individual Vaqueros placings on the opening day of competition. The 400y medley relay team of Charlize Winter, Elina Borghoff, Alexis Persoon and Letterman finished second, while the 200y freestyle relay team of Chloe McKay, Marilyn Weaver, Persoon and Letterman took third. Angelia Adams’ sixth place in the 200y individual medley and McKay finishing ninth in the 50y freestyle were the other best finishes for City College.

Softball: City College 0 vs Ventura 13 (5 Innings)

The Vaqueros closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule by being no-hit by SoCal No. 9 and state No. 18 Ventura College. Shortstop Alyssa Perez worked a pair of walks, but the Pirates took advantage of three errors by City College (10-29, 4-7) and hit three home runs. The Vaqueros close out the regular season on the road against Cuesta College at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

This Weekend’s Schedule

Friday, April 22

Swimming and Diving: WSC Championships (All day, at Cuesta)

Beach Volleyball: vs Glendale (10 a.m. at Santa Monica), vs Bakersfield (11 a.m. at Santa Monica)

Track and Field: WSC Prelims (Noon, at College of the Canyons)

Baseball: vs Cuesta (2:30 p.m. at Pershing Park, make-up date from April 8)

Saturday, April 23

Swimming and Diving: WSC Championships (All day, at Cuesta)

Baseball: vs Ventura (1 p.m. at Pershing Park)