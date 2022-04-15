Rebound: Softball swats Santa Monica in six, baseball postponed

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Monday, April 11

Men’s Golf: City College [402] 4th at Rig City Invitational (at Bakersfield Country Club)

City College men’s golf placed fourth at Rig City Invitational held at Bakersfield Country Club, led by Gabe Marmon and Caleb Rodriguez. Marmon had the lowest round for the Vaqueros, shooting a 77, while Rodriguez shot a 78. The Vaqueros will tee off at noon on Monday, April 18 for a makeup of WSC #7 hosted by Allan Hancock College at Santa Maria Country Club.

Tuesday, April 12

Baseball: City College vs Glendale (Postponed)

City College’s home game against Glendale College was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols from City College.

Softball: City College 14 at Santa Monica 5 (6 innings)

The Vaqueros’ bats got going in the top of the fourth and sixth inning, scoring five runs in both innings. Linnéa Sandhal and Isabella Huckaby lead the Vaqueros with three hits apiece; Huckaby had five RBIs and Sandhal had two RBIs. Lauren Indermuehle threw a complete game for the Vaqueros, giving up 8 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned runs, and 1 walk with 9 strikeouts.

Wednesday, April 13

Baseball: City College at Riverside City (Postponed)

The Vaqueros away game against Riverside City College was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols from City College. The next game for the Vaqueros will be on the road against Cuesta College at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15.

Thursday, April 14

Softball: City College 0 vs Allan Hancock 1

The Vaqueros lost a close game to Allan Hancock College. Lauren Indermuehle threw seven innings, giving up six hits, one run, and a walk with three strikeouts. The Vaqueros’ next game will be against Ventura College at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 at Pershing Park.

Baseball: City College at Riverside City (Postponed)

The Vaqueros away game against Riverside City College was postponed due to the COVID-19 protocols from City College. The next Vaqueros home game will be against Cuesta College at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Pershing Park.

This Weekend’s Schedule

Friday, April 15

Women’s Beach Volleyball: vs Moorpark (at East Beach, 9:00 a.m.), vs Santa Monica (at East Beach, 1 p.m.)

Baseball: at Cuesta (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 16

No games scheduled