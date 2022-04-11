Rebound: Men’s tennis at WSC tourney, new baseball game dates

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, April 8

Men’s Tennis: at WSC Tournament

City College doubles team Kyosuke Kiuchi and Taylor Kleine made it to the quarterfinals at the Western State Conference tournament. Four out of the seven Vaqueros who competed in singles made it to the second round including Kleine, Arnaud Vangenechten, Menno Raeymaekers, and Ocker Repelaer Van Driel.

Women’s Beach Volleyball: City College 3 at Ventura 2, City College vs Bakersfield (at Ventura)

Full results for the Vaqueros games at Ventura Harbor were not available at the time of publication. City College (8-1, 5-0) will host Moorpark College at 9 a.m. and Santa Monica College at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15.

Baseball: City College vs Cuesta (Postponed)

Both postponed baseball games have been rescheduled. The Vaqueros (18-11, 11-5) away game originally scheduled for April 7 at Cuesta College will now be played at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15. The game originally scheduled for April 8 against Cuesta will now be played at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Pershing Park. The next City College game is at Glendale College at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

Men’s Volleyball: City College 0 at El Camino 3

City College played against El Camino on Friday in their final game of the season. The Vaqueros fought the first two sets, losing with close scores of 25-22 and 25-21. City College was aggressive at the net and had 35 kills, with 10 kills coming from Toby Still, nine from Arie Padmos, and five from Kevin Vonyokes. Men’s volleyball finished the regular season 5-12 and 3-9 in the Western State Conference.

Saturday, April 9

Women’s Swimming and Diving: at Pasadena Invite (East Los Angeles College)

Results were not available at the time of publication.

Track and Field: at WSC Meet (Glendale)

City College ran at Glendale College on Saturday and their freshmen helped the Vaqueros race strong. Freshman Aiden Mosley came in second in the 400m race with a time of 48.64. Freshman Grant Spicer got third place in the men’s high jump. Zia Frausto, Alexis Dellevigne, Aly Springer, and Sydney Jenkinson all contributed to the first-place win for City College in the women’s 4x400m relay.

Softball: City College 0 vs. Barstow 12 [Doubleheader game 1]

The Vaqueros softball team competed against Barstow on Saturday in a doubleheader. Lauren Indermuehle had the only hit for City College. City College pitchers Indermuehle and Sarah Hammonds combined to give up nine hits.

Softball: City College 7 vs Barstow 18 [Doubleheader game 2]

City College fought back and had 14 hits during their second game against Barstow. Indermuehle pitched this game again and had seven strikeouts and two hits on offense. Linnéa Sandhal contributed two hits, and Jade Leoffler had three hits. Sandhal and Mellanie Barth lead the City College offense with two RBIs each. The Vaqueros next game will be at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Santa Monica College.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, April 11

Men’s Golf: at Rig City Classic (Bakersfield Country Club, 10:30 a.m.)

Tuesday, April 12

Baseball: at Glendale (2:30 p.m.)

Softball: at Santa Monica (2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 13

Baseball: at Riverside City (2:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 14

Baseball: at Riverside City (2:00 p.m.)

Softball: vs Allan Hancock (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 15

Beach Volleyball: vs. Moorpark (9:00 a.m.), vs. Santa Monica (10:00 a.m.)

Baseball: at Cuesta (2:30 p.m.)