Rebound: SBCC baseball wins in 12, men’s tennis tops Fullerton

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, March 11

Men’s Track and Field: at LBCC Viking Invitational (Long Beach City)

City College got a strong showing from their throwing events as Esai Vega won both the shot put and discus events, and Nelson Connor finished second amongst CC competitors in the javelin. Grant Spicer notched a second-place finish in the high jump. On the track, Rayce Walton took second in the 800m, Aidan Mosley was second in CC runners in the 400m, and the team of Alak Fryt, Walton, Mark Hernandez and Mosely were second in the 4x400m relay.

Women’s Track and Field: at LBCC Viking Invitational (Long Beach City)

Gigi Fox tied for first in the pole vault by clearing a 2.40m mark to earn her first top place finish of the season. Both relay teams finished second, with Aly Springer, Sydney Jenkinson, Alexis Dellevigne, and Zia Frausto on the 4x100m, and Madison Mitchell, Jenkinson, Dellevigne, and Frausto on the 4x400m. Jenkinson had a fourth-place finish in the 400m. The track and field teams will head to Costa Mesa next for the Orange Coast Classic hosted by Orange Coast College on Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Men’s Tennis: City College 8 vs Fullerton 1

The Vaqueros bounced back from a 6-3 loss at Glendale College on Thursday by beating Fullerton College in a non-conference match rescheduled from Feb. 15. City College (4-4, 3-3) won every match except for No. 1 doubles. Menno Raeymaekers gritted out a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 1 singles, while Taylor Kleine, Kyosuke Kiuchi, and Arnaud Vangenechten combined to drop just eight sets as the Vaqueros swept the singles matches. The duo of Kleine and Lucas Pollero won at No. 2 doubles 8-1.

Men’s Volleyball: City College 2 vs Santa Monica 3

No. 9 City College rallied to force a decisive fifth set but were unable to snatch the win against No. 7 Santa Monica College. The Vaqueros (3-7, 1-4) opened by taking the first set 26-24, dropped the middle sets 25-18 and 25-23, then forced the decisive final set with a 25-18 win in set four. City College hosts a pair of games this week at the Sports Pavilion, facing No. 6 El Camino College in WSC-North action on Wednesday, March 16, and No. 8 Antelope Valley College in a non-conference game on Friday, March 18. Both start at 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

Baseball: City College 9 at Ventura 7 (12 innings)

It took extra innings, but South No. 19 City College snatched the three-game WSC-North series against South No. 15 Ventura thanks to 12th inning RBIs by Carson Cahoy and Gabriel Baldavino. Baldavino led the Vaqueros (12-7, 5-1) with 3 RBIs and hit a home run, while reliever Charlie Adamson allowed a hit with three strikeouts in 1.1 innings of work to earn the win. The game saw either the lead change hands or get tied up 10 times. City College hosts Allan Hancock, who is ranked No. 4 in the south and No. 24 in the state, on Tuesday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m.

This Week’s Schedule

Monday, March 14

Men’s Golf at Antelope Valley WSC No. 5 (Antelope Valley Country Club, 10 a.m.)

Tuesday, March 15

Baseball vs Allan Hancock (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Softball at Moorpark (2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 16

Men’s Volleyball vs El Camino (Sports Pavilion, 6 p.m.)

Thursday, March 17

Softball vs Santa Monica (Pershing Park, 2:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 18

Track and Field at Orange Coast Classic (Orange Coast College, 10 a.m.)

Baseball at Allan Hancock (2:30 p.m.)

Men’s Volleyball vs Antelope Valley (Sports Pavilion, 6 p.m.)