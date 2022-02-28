Rebound: Baseball tops Oxnard, beach volleyball sweeps at Mt. SAC

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, Feb. 25

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Mt. SAC Invitational – Session Two

Elina Borghoff, Alexis Persoon, and Ensley Letterman earned points in every event, while Marilyn Weaver and Allison Kay earned points. Borghoff finished third in the 50 yard breaststroke and fifth in a pair of events, while Letterman placed third in the 50 yard freestyle and fifth in the 500 yard freestyle. The person’s top finish was ninth in the 100 yard butterfly.

Beach Volleyball: City College 5 vs Santa Ana 0 (at Mt. San Antonio)

City College opened up its second matchday by sweeping Santa Ana College. The duo of Lily Krongold and Jacelin McKie conceded only 13 points total in their 21-4, 21-9 sweep at position two. Pairings of Kelissa Lemoine and Emma Crabbe, Irey Therese Sandholt and Karoline Ruiz, and Flor Bustos and Caroline McCarty also picked up wins for the Vaqueros.

Beach Volleyball: City College 4 vs Mt. San Antonio 1

Position one pair Lemoine and Crabbe and place four duos’ Bustos and McCarty took their matches in sweeps for City College (3-1). Krongold and McKie rallied to win after dropping the first set at position two, while Sandholt and Ruiz shut the door with a 15-7 third set to notch a win at position three. City College hosts the College of Marin on Tuesday, Mar. 22, at 9 a.m.

Track & Field: Western State Conference North Meet (at Bakersfield)

City College finished third in the men’s team and fifth in the women’s team at Bakersfield College. Aidan Mosley won the 200m, and Jacob Lehman won the 110m hurdles. Matthew Staples, Lehman, Corey Beck, and Mosley topped the 4x100m relay, and Mark Hernandez, Alak Fyrt, Rayce Walton, and Mosley won the 4x400m relay. Sydney Jenkinson, Aly Springer, Alexis Dellevigne, and Zia Frausto finished second on the 4x400m relay. In contrast, third-place finishes by Jenkinson in the 400m and Gigi Fox in the pole vault were the top individual results for the women.

Men’s Volleyball: City College 0 at Moorpark 3

Michael Stahl led the Vaqueros with 12 kills, Daniel Ramirez dished 24 assists, and Trever Nachimzon had seven digs as City College (2-4, 0-2) dropped their third straight match. Moorpark took set wins of 25-20, 25-18, and 27-25. The Vaqueros continue their five-game road swing by visiting Long Beach City College on Wednesday, Mar. 2, at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Women’s Swimming & Diving: Mt. SAC Invitational – Session Three

Borghoff won the 200 yard breaststroke and finished second in the 400 yds individual medley to cap the Mt. SAC Invitational as City College’s top-scoring swimmer earning 88 points, good for fifth-most overall. Letterman’s third-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle capped her 53 point meet, and Persoon, Kay, Angelina Williams, and Weaver also had scoring results. The Vaqueros’ 357 total points were good for a third-place team finish.

Softball: City College 4 at Chaffey 9 (Game One – Doubleheader)

The Vaqueros started hot again with three runs in the top of the first but were undone by a trio of multi-run innings by the host Panthers. Lauren Indermuehle, Natalie Depasquale, Sarah Hammonds, Jade Leoffler and Linnéa Sandahi recorded an RBI, with Indermuehle and Mckinnzie Grossini hitting for doubles. Four of the nine Chaffey College runs were unearned on four City College errors.

Softball: City College 3 at Chaffey 7 (Game Two – Doubleheader)

The hosts’ six-run bottom of the third proved too much for City College (3-15) to overcome. Mellanie Barth went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and the first Vaquero home run since Feb. 17 at LA Mission. Indermuehle went 3-for-4 with an RBI and pitched four innings in relief after throwing all six innings in game one. City College returns home to face LA Harbor in a doubleheader on Friday, Mar. 4, with game one beginning at 1 p.m.

Baseball: City College 8 vs Oxnard 6

South No. 19 City College completed a sweep of their first WSC-North series thanks to a four-run outburst in the bottom of the eighth. Gavin Haimovitz hit a bases-clearing triple in the inning for all three of his RBI’s, while Mark Hernandez and Andrew McKenna each added 2 RBIs. Jake McBride earned his second win in relief for the Vaqueros (10-3, 3-0), who travel to face state No. 5 El Camino on Tuesday, Mar. 1 at 2 p.m.