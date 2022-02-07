Rebound: Beach volleyball wins opener, baseball, softball swept

The “Vaqueros Rebound” keeps the City College community up to date with short recaps of all Vaqueros spring 2022 athletics action, published every Monday and Friday. Missed a game and want to know what happened? Catch it on the “Rebound.”

Friday, Feb. 4

Women’s Beach Volleyball: City College 5 vs Fresno City 0

The Vaqueros opened the season by taking all three matches against visiting Fresno City College at East Beach. The duos of Kelissa Lemoine and Bella Johnson, and Emma Crabbe and Lily Krongold swept their matches, while Jordyn Anderson and Irey Sandholt won in three.

Friday, Feb. 4

Women’s Beach Volleyball: City College 0 vs Cabrillo 5

City College was unable to come up with a win in their second match of the day, facing a Cabrillo team that competed in the 2021 season and finished 12-0. Emma Crabbe and Kelissa Lemoine earned the only set win for the Vaqueros in the number one spot. Jacelin McKie, Karoline Ruiz, Caroline McCarty and Flor Bustos all made their season debuts for City College.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Baseball: City College 2 at Golden West 11 (Game One – Doubleheader)

The No. 19 Vaqueros opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the third, but were undone by No. 13 Golden West’s seven runs in the bottom of the eighth. Mark Hernandez went two-for-four with a stolen base, while Pearce Blaney and Gabriel Baldovino each notched RBIs.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Baseball: City College 10 at Golden West 15 (Game Two – Doubleheader)

It was an explosion of offense as the teams combined for 25 runs on 31 hits, seeing the lead change hands three times. Mark Hernadez led City College (3-2) with three RBI, and Caiden Matheny hit a home run. The Vaqueros travel to West LA on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Softball: City College 4 vs San Bernardino Valley 12 (5 Innings, Game One)

City College left the bases loaded to end the first, but were unable to push a run across until the bottom of the fifth. Mellanie Barth had a pair of hits, including an RBI double to complete the scoring for the Vaqueros.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Softball: City College 5 vs San Bernardino Valley 14 (5 Innings, Game Two)

The Vaqueros opened the scoring in the bottom of the second as Isabella Huckaby singled home Lauren Indermuehle, but the visiting Wolverines exploded for 12 of the 14 runs over the final two innings. Huckaby finished two-for-two, and Jade Loeffler had a two-RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. City College (1-4) is at Riverside City on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Men’s Basketball: City College 65 at Cuesta 71

Tommy Condon scored 19 points to lead City College (7-16, 2-7), but the Vaqueros were unable to overcome 54.0% shooting from the field by host Cuesta College. Adam Weingard added 17 points and seven rebounds, while JJ Fain added 10 points off the bench for City College. The Vaqueros host Allan Hancock College on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Women’s Basketball: City College 47 at Cuesta 62

The Vaqueros (10-12, 5-3) held a nine-point lead after the first quarter, but were outscored by Cuesta 22-6 in the fourth. City College shot eight free throws for the game, while the Cougars went 18-21 attempts from the charity stripe. Katrina Regalado scored 12 with seven rebounds and Asia Kirven added 10 points and seven boards. The Vaqueros host Ventura College in a rescheduled game Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.