SBCC baseball tames the Wildcats, beats West LA in two straight

City College baseball defeated West LA College 4-3 in its home opener on Saturday, conquering the Wildcats for the second day in a row.

The Vaqueros returned to their home field at Pershing Park after beating West LA 11-2 on the road on Friday.

“Today, [West LA] came back and competed,” said Jake McBride, who pitched the top of the ninth and got the save.

The Vaqueros picked up where they left off in the bottom of the first when sophomore infielder Kyle Froemke homered to left field, driving in two runs.

City College’s lead disappeared in the top of the second when West LA’s Anthony Angel and Julian Huerta scored on a Vaquero error at second base.

“A lot of guys are playing in their first game,” said Head Coach Jeff Walker. Though the roster has a lot of returning players, it’s also filled with fresh-faced California locals.

The game remained tied at two until the bottom of the fourth when infielder Zach Orn singled to right and scored two.

“I just got up there looking for a fastball I could hit,” Orn said.

The Wildcats’ pitching kept the Vaquero offense at bay for the rest of the game, but City College countered with a lights out pitching performance of their own.

Pitching in his fifth game as a Vaquero, Mason Metcalfe took the mound for five innings of one-run baseball, earning himself the win.

The Wildcats scored in the seventh inning after an error by the Vaqueros but were not able to tie the game, leaving one man on base.

“I wish we were able to play a little better, [but we] still got the win,” said Orn.

The Vaqueros’ return to Pershing Park marks their second game since falling to Glendale in the Southern California Regionals last May.

City College looks to dethrone Orange Coast College as CCCAA State Champions this season.

“It was good to win a game like this, especially early,” said Walker of the Vaqueros’ 2-0 start to the year.

Though City College’s bats fell relatively quiet, striking out 13 times, the defense was able to keep the ball in the yard, giving up zero homers over nine innings.

Bryan Golnick, a sophomore right-hander, came on in relief of Metcalfe in the eighth inning. Golnick pitched a scoreless frame, walking one Wildcat and striking out another.

Three Vaquero strikeouts and one man left on base in the bottom of the eighth inning sent the game to the top of the ninth.

McBride took the mound to shut the door on the Wildcats.

West LA had its best chance to tie the game in the top of the ninth when Huerta singled to second base.

The Wildcat dugout came alive, and sent players to the plate with the hope of driving in at least one more run.

“That only fuels the fire for me,” said McBride of the Wildcats’ cheering.

Two groundouts and a pop up secured the save for McBride and the win for City College.

The bleachers erupted when Froemke caught the final out at shortstop.

“That feeling doesn’t ever go away,” said McBride.

The Vaqueros ride a mini two-game win streak into a three-game series against the Saddleback Gauchos beginning at 6 p.m on Friday.