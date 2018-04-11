Women’s tennis suffers tournament loss to Irvine Lasers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Irvine Valley Lasers defeated the SBCC women’s tennis team 5-2 on Tuesday in the first round of the Southern California Regional tournament. The Lasers took two of the three doubles sets and three of the four singles matches.

Although the Vaqueros were knocked out of the tournament early on, they had their most successful season in 17 years. After two years of assistant coaching, newly appointed head coach Christina Klein led them to a 14-5 record, with an initial sixth place seed in the tournament.

Freshman Pia Valtierra from Carpinteria scored City College’s only singles point of the day with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Irvine Valley freshman Anna Krechetova. Valterra went on to claim City College’s second and final point of the day in doubles alongside Josephine Pulver. The pair beat Ariana Hedayati and Abigail Perez 9-7.

The Irvine Valley Lasers, now with a 13-3 record, will travel to Cerritos next Tuesday to compete against the top seeded Falcons in semifinals.

The Vaqueros will begin what they hope to be another great season next fall, but will lose two key players with sophomores Pulver and Gabrielle Goss transferring after the semester.