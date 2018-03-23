SBCC men’s golf team places sixth in western state conference

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

City College men’s golf team placed sixth in Western State Conference match number 7 on Monday at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. College of the Canyons took first place, with Ventura College finishing close behind in second.

Canyons won its fifth conference match victory this season in just seven tournaments.

As a team, the Vaqueros shot a 419, adding 60 strokes to their game since last week’s conference number 6 victory at Antelope Valley Country Club.

Freshman Gabe Cloquet led City College with a final score of 82, with teammates Zach Steinberger, Jack Heavey, and Mikha Benedictus following closely behind with scores of 83, 84, and 85, respectively.

Ventura College Sophomore Joey Herrera shot the low of the day with a final score of 69, five strokes away from the next lowest score of 74 set by Jones Comerford of College of the Canyons.

City College moves onto the final three of its regular season tournaments next week. They will be hosted by Victor Valley for conference match number 8 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at Spring Lake Country Club.