SBCC men’s golf team places sixth in western state conference
March 23, 2018 • 169 views
Filed under Sports
City College men’s golf team placed sixth in Western State Conference match number 7 on Monday at Oakmont Country Club in Glendale. College of the Canyons took first place, with Ventura College finishing close behind in second.
Canyons won its fifth conference match victory this season in just seven tournaments.
As a team, the Vaqueros shot a 419, adding 60 strokes to their game since last week’s conference number 6 victory at Antelope Valley Country Club.
Freshman Gabe Cloquet led City College with a final score of 82, with teammates Zach Steinberger, Jack Heavey, and Mikha Benedictus following closely behind with scores of 83, 84, and 85, respectively.
Ventura College Sophomore Joey Herrera shot the low of the day with a final score of 69, five strokes away from the next lowest score of 74 set by Jones Comerford of College of the Canyons.
City College moves onto the final three of its regular season tournaments next week. They will be hosted by Victor Valley for conference match number 8 at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 26 at Spring Lake Country Club.
