SBCC men’s soccer wins playoff battle against conference rival





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

City College men’s soccer advanced to the final round of Regionals after grinding out a 4-2 win this Tuesday afternoon in a physical match against conference rivals Oxnard College.

City College has won its first two playoff games. The team will play either Mt. San Antonio or Irvine Valley in the third round on Saturday, Nov. 25.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult game for the third time in a row,” said sophomore forward Victor Chavez (No. 18) on playing Oxnard in conference and now in the postseason. “We have the quality, we have the hard work and as long as we put the effort, we’re in.”

Oxnard started off fast and scored in the first few minutes. City College responded a few moments later when Matthew Wilkinson (No. 9) found Chavez for the goal.

Chavez scored three goals and completed the hat trick against Oxnard.

Chavez added to his goal total which is number one on the team and he ranks top 10 in the state for goals this season.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen. The last couple of games I have been missing way too many,” said Chavez.

Chavez scored three goals in a row for the Vaqueros. He gave them a 2-1 lead at halftime and added to it early in the second half.

Oxnard later scored a penalty kick after Francisco Arroyo (No. 2) was fouled in the box.

The game saw a lot of physical play, players going down and yellow cards being given out. City College continued playing as a cohesive unit and didn’t let the physicality affect them.

“We don’t want to let each other down,” said defender Zachary Sneddon (No. 16). “The mindset is doing it for each other and the coaching staff.”

City College iced the game late in the second half shortly after Oxnard cut the lead to one. Carlos Espinoza (No. 7) found Ameyawu Muntari (No. 10) who was just too fast for the Oxnard defenders. He made his way down field and shot it right past the goalie to make the game 4-2.

City College goalkeeper Shane Pitcock (No. 1) left the game early because of a head injury after colliding with a teammate during the first goal of the game. Freshman Patrick Mahon (No. 0) came in, played well and had a couple key saves.

“It’s one of the only soccer teams I’ve ever played on where the second string keeper is good enough to be the first string keeper,” said Sneddon.

City College swept Oxnard in conference play during the regular season. Both games were physical and decided by just one goal.

The Vaqueros have shown all season that they will compete with any team and there is a huge reason why they are undefeated.

City College has continued to stay together and not let injuries or any off the field issues affect their play on the field.

“We’re just good mates out there,” said Sneddon. “We just do it for each other.”