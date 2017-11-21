Vaqueros women’s volleyball loses non-conference match

Slideshow • 5 Photos Alejandro Gonzalez Valle City College attacker Kaylene Ureno (No. 4) and outside hitter McKenzie Garrison (No. 9) successfully defend an attack from College of the Canyons as middle blocker Morgan Ferguson (No. 2) and setter Rachel Perez (No. 25) prepare for another attack Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Sports Pavilion. The Vaqueros tied the second set at 17 after a block by Ureno.

The women’s volleyball team finished off its regular season with a 3-1 loss at the hands of College of the Canyons in a non-conference match in the Sports Pavilion.

Eight sophomores were honored before the game for sophomore night for their dedication to the program.

“It was really surreal because I think that it hadn’t really hit me yet that we could potentially not be at home again,” said sophomore Kaylene Ureno (No. 4). “But when it hit me, my mentality was to play without any regrets and go all out.”

Canyons took the first two sets, 25-20 and 25-22.

City College was down 15-9 in both sets but continued to find and try to get back into the game.

“The fight of our team is what allowed us to be so close in those games,” said Ureno.

City College was able to get off to a good start in the third set and win it 25-19. Ureno and McKenzie Garrison (No. 9) did a good job of extending the lead and making it difficult for Canyons to come back.

“Our game plan was very specific and one of them was to not hit it to the libero,” said City College head coach Ed Gover. “The third set we did a better job of not hitting to the libero and making their right side play defense.”

Canyons got off to a fat start in the last set and won it 25-15.

This was the last regular season home game and possibly the last home game for the eight sophomores.

The sophomores were honored with flowers right before the game.

City College finds out if it has a home playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 16.

“It’s crazy to be the last home game,” said sophomore Kiana Pisula (No. 5). “It’s surreal but it’s also exciting.”

Gover is impressed with all of his sophomores, both on the court and in the classroom.

He said most of them have 4.0 grade point averages and our scholar athletes.

“They are a crop of kids that are just academically, so talented,” said Gover.

City College was able to capture a sixth consecutive Western State Conference championship last week in a win over Cuesta on Nov. 10.

Gover felt that this was a good game to prepare the team for playoffs because the conference only had one fairly competitive team.

“This was a perfect match to prepare for the state playoffs,” said City College head coach Ed Gover.

Ureno led the team in kills— like she has all season— with 14. Carolyn Andrulis (No. 8) has eight kills and Garrison had seven and six blocks.

City College lost its first home game of the season and possibly affected its chances of becoming a top eight seed and having a home playoff game.

Playoffs are set to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 21.