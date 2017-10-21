SBCC men’s soccer dominates Moorpark in 6-0 shut out





The sun was shining, the wind was blowing and the men’s soccer team was dominating. City College exploded on offense for six goals in a shutout win Friday against Moorpark.

The Vaqueros put on a show for the crowd at La Playa Stadium and reached a new season high for goals in a game.

“The scoreboard shows that we played really well,” said freshman midfielder Omar Cabanas (No. 21). “I think as a unit it shows a lot that people can come off the bench and we can still put up three to four goals.”

Cabanas came off the bench in the second half and his presence was immediately felt. He scored two goals and assisted on a goal to teammate Celso Lagunas (No. 34).

“It felt great. When you get a chance you just have to prove yourself on the field and I think that is what I did today,” said Lagunas who scored his third and fourth goals of the season.

City College head coach John Sisterson referred to Lagunas as a “natural goal scorer.”

His first of two goals came in just the fourth minute of the game. Forward Victor Chavez (No. 18) found Lagunas and he snuck it past the Moorpark goalie.

Chavez would later crossover a defender and line the ball off the goalies hand right to the back of the net for his team leading tenth goal of the season to make the score 2-0.

The score remained the same until halftime.

City College outshot Moorpark 26-6 and was on the attack the entire game.

“We told them to be positive, get the ball out on the floor and move the ball around,” said Sisterson.

City College scored four goals in the second half. Lagunas and Cabanas combined for three of them.

The other came when forward Oscar Drevland (No. 31) found midfielder Adrian Alan (No. 3) for his first career City College goal.

Members of the bench came in and picked up right where the starters left off. They remained attacking and setting up teammates for quality shots.

“That is just ridiculous to have a bench like that,” said Cabanas. “To have a team depth like that is just really great. It’s going to carry us a long way.”

City College is undefeated and has picked up seven consecutive wins after tying three straight.

The Vaqueros will travel for a 1 p.m. match on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Santa Monica College.

Santa Monica and Santa Barbara are currently tied for first place in the Western State Conference standings.

The team feels confident in its abilities and welcomes the challenge of going against the other top ranked team.

“That will be a tough game and I’m looking forward to it,” said Sisterson. “We always seem to do well at Santa Monica but it’ll be tough.”

“It’s going to be a battle out there,” said Cabanas. “We got this. With the team we have, every team should be scared of us.”

City College returns home for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Oct. 27, against Allan Hancock.