SBCC women’s volleyball picks up 10th straight win in four sets





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The City College women’s volleyball team picked up its tenth consecutive victory after beating LA Mission 3-1 on Friday night in the Sports Pavilion.

City College is ranked number 12 in the state and improved to 12-4. The team has beaten some of the top ranked teams during this 10 game winning streak.

The Vaqueros mounted impressive comebacks in the first and second sets.

“I was most pleased with the resilience we had coming back when they had a 10 point lead against us,” said sophomore Kaylene Ureno (No. 4). “We fought hard and turned things around after that and took over the momentum and pace of the game.”

City College was down early in the first set but came back with solid play from Ureno and Carolyn Andrulis (No. 8). They were able to tie the set at 12 and win it 25-19.

Andrulis had a good game and was key to the victory. She led the team in kills with 13.

“Tonight we started off slow but I think we picked it up really well. We brought ourselves back,” said Andrulis. “We’ve definitely been pushing ourselves this season.”

City College mounted another impressive comeback in the second set. The team got down early and trailed by six points but eventually tied the set at 23. LA Mission would score twice in a row to take the set.

“Once they got it going it was much better,” said City College head coach Ed Gover. “We just got steady and stopped missing serves.”

City College won the next two sets 25-15 and really began to establish its presence.

According to Gover, LA Mission is a team you cannot take lightly especially after an emotional win for the team against LA Pierce on Sept. 27.

“Mission is a scary team. They are fundamentally sound. They serve extremely well. They have two excellent hitters and I think the Libero is solid. ” said Gover. “Gotta tip my hat to Mission, but also I like how we came back.”

The momentum for City College began to change in the third and fourth sets. The team started playing with a lot more confidence.

Ureno and Andrulis picked up their play in the last two sets along with Grace Trocki (No. 2) and McKenzie Garrison (No. 9). Garrison and Trocki lead the team in blocks.

Ureno played well with 12 kills and 10 digs. Avery Mulvey (No. 6) lead the team with 17 digs and leads with 227 on the season.

Ureno explained how she was trying harder to increase the team’s energy and overall play because she thought her individual hitting was not consistent.

“I felt like my hitting wasn’t consistent,” said Ureno. “I was trying to contribute with the amount of energy on the court and trying to support the girls and cheer them on when they got kills.”

City College will play next at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, against Victor Valley. The team will return home at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, to play Citrus College.

Conference play begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Ventura College.

City College is looking to pick up its 11th conference championship under coach Gover and its sixth straight.