SBCC women's soccer shuts out Canyons to remain undefeated





Filed under Sports

The City College women’s soccer team remained undefeated after dominating College of the Canyons 2-0 on a hot afternoon at La Playa Stadium.

The team recorded another shutout, its sixth of the season. City College improved to 8-0-1 on the year.

“We’re just a team full of fighters. We really want this,” said sophomore forward Katherine Sheehy (No. 4). “We just come out every game and work really hard, and we work for each other.”

City College is ranked number one in the state and number four in the nation. The team took down the number 11 team whose only other loss came to Chaffey College.

City College shutout Chaffey 2-0 last week at home.

“Canyons are a good team, Chaffey is a good team,” said City College head coach John Sisterson. “The girls have beaten some top teams and haven’t conceded goals against them so that’s very good.”

“When you’re at the top people want to beat you.”

City College scored its first goal in the 36th minute. Sheehy went down in the box and midfielder Chloe Montano (No. 6) hit the penalty kick, her fifth goal of the season.

Sheehy had a solid overall game. She attacked for the majority of the game and set up teammates throughout, primarily in the second half.

“A lot of my players are just doing a really great job of getting in the right position, and they’re calling for the ball so they’re making it really easy for me to find them,” said Sheehy

City College picked up its second goal after forward Riley Moore (No. 21) assisted forward Isabella Viana (No. 11) who shot the ball right between the goalkeepers legs in the 67th minute for her team leading sixth goal of the season.

The team outshot Canyons 13-3 in the second half and really began to take over.

“We really dominated the second half,” said Viana. “I feel like we work really hard to just play our game and play good, and then the goals will come.”

City College missed two more goals by a matter of inches. Montano hit the crossbar and left post on back to back shots that would’ve blown the game wide open.

“Unfortunately Chloe had two shots that went off the post that should have gone in but they were really good,” said Sheehy. “I think we are just going to keep building as a team and continue to finish those opportunities.”

City College will play next at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Santa Monica College.

The team has a week in between games and that is beneficial time for some players to heal up some injuries.

“It gives a little bit of extra time for recovery,” said Sisterson.

The team will return home and begin conference play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10 against Moorpark College.