Emma Fraser makes her mark on SBCC women’s water polo team

Close Water Polo superstar, Emma Fraser, Wednesday, Sept. 20, at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara, Calif. Fraser was selected to represent Canada in the FINA Junior World Water Polo Championships in Greece where her team placed 8th out of 16. Gerardo Zavala

Freshman water polo standout, Emma Fraser, was recently selected to represent Canada in the FINA Junior World Water Polo Championships in Greece. Her team placed 8th out of 16.

“When I heard my name called out that I had been selected for the team it was just a moment of shock that lasted about two days,” said Fraser. “I was extremely honored to be selected to play for my country.”

“It’s a pretty big deal,” said City College water polo coach Brian Roth. “Making Junior Worlds means that you are on track to make the Olympics.”

Coach Roth is always telling the women’s water polo team that they are the next generation of Olympians.

“Olympics would be the dream,” said Fraser. “But I don’t necessarily seeing that be my next step.”

Despite her love for athletic competition, Fraser looks to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps and serve her home country of Canada.

Fraser is a freshman utility player from Victoria, British Columbia. She hopes to obtain a degree in criminal justice and return to Canada to either serve in the military or join the police force.

“I want to follow in his footsteps because it really helped shape his life and I thought it would do the same for me,” said Fraser.

Fraser has been playing water polo since she was 11 years old, but this is her first time playing for an actual school team. Her home town didn’t have high school teams, so she only played club growing up.

When Fraser isn’t playing water polo she is around other sports. She played soccer and rugby growing up and said she loves the energy that is created through strong team play.

When she isn’t in the pool this season, Fraser said she would like to focus her free time on academics and checking out other sporting events happening this fall.

She works hard to perfect her craft and said she has high optimism for her first year at City College. She feels like this year’s women’s water polo team can be special if they fully come together as a unit.

Coach Roth compares her style of pay to a point guards in basketball and that having her for the remainder of the season will be very beneficial to the team’s success.

“I really want to make sure that we come together for games and practices as a cohesive team,” said Fraser. “If we do that I believe we will do well.”

“She wants to be great,” said Roth.

City College is off to an 8-1 start this season and looks to capture another Western State Conference title. The team will play next at 12:40 and 4:10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, against Orange Coast and Mt. San Antonio College at the Mt. SAC Women’s Classic.