Ventura College blows away SBCC in first home football game





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The City College football team started its season off on the wrong foot as they got blown out by Ventura College 44-6 on a hot afternoon at La Playa Stadium.

Ventura dominated nearly every aspect of the game. City College did not even crack the scoreboard until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

“It’s a learning experience, we will learn from the mistakes we made,” said Jeremiah Wright (no. 2).“I’m really looking forward to the rest of this season.”

City College definitely had chances to put points up throughout the game, but failed to capitalize down by the goal line. Turnovers, penalties and mental miscues really hurt the Vaqueros.

Ventura scored early on a 78-yard punt return and would score later in the quarter on a rush by quarterback Ricky Town. They would eventually push the lead up to 34-0 by halftime.

Ventura also had two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns but got called back because of penalties.

The lone City College touchdown came with about two minutes to go in the game. Quarterback Bradley Kleven (no. 17) connected with Seth Fletscher (no. 23) in the back of the end zone, capping off an impressive drive.

A huge bright spot on the City College defense was linebacker Lucas Olgiati (no. 32). He had an interception and a fumble recovery.

“I’m just doing my job,” said Olgiati on his defensive efforts. “I’m doing what I was coached to do.”

Despite the lopsided score, City College put together a few solid offensive drives. Quarterbacks Joshua Evans (no. 8) and Gerald Hickson (no. 9) made some nice throws and converted a few crucial third downs. Receivers Jeremiah Wright (no. 2) , Donald Lambert (no. 7) and Julian Blain (no. 10) also played well in the passing game.

Ventura came ready to play this game. Their defensive backs forced key turnovers and the offensive line made good blocks for ball carriers to follow.

Ventura College running back Thomas Duckett certainly followed those lineman on his way to 145 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Isaiah King (no. 30) of Ventura arguably delivered the hardest hit of the game on a kickoff. He delivered a hit that woke up the entire crowd that was generally silent for most of the second half.

Jeremiah Wright and quarterback Jeremiah Nicholson (no. 4) sustained injuries in the game but hope to return to play next week.

“I just had a small muscle injury,” said Wright. “I’ll be back next week.”

City College will hope to perform better next week and hopefully pick up their first win of the season. They play at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against West Los Angeles.

“I’m proud of the way our guys played,” coach Craig Moropoulos told Dave Loveton. “Our guys got after it and never chucked it in. We knew there was going to be some growing pains.

Ventura will travel to play Mt. San Antonio College on Sept. 9.