Emergency faculty hire sparks debate at Academic Senate meeting

The Academic Senate convened on Dec. 4, discussing important matters including an emergency faculty hire, the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) policies, and proposed changes to the summer 2025 schedule.

To begin the meeting, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Maria Villagomez, addressed the need for more flexible late start options and consistent start/end dates for summer 2025. She presented a chart showcasing solidified start and end dates for all summer classes, including all added late-start classes. Villagomez mentioned this to be just a pilot plan in order to test its effectiveness.

Faculty responded to this concerning some of the unique departments on campus, like music and theater, which may need more flexibility in summer class schedules.

“I’m well aware that one size does not fit all,” Villagomez said. “What’s important is that we were able to contribute in ways that align with our institution plan.”

With further discussion, Paloma Arnold, assistant superintendent-vice president of student affairs, emphasized the recent email sent to all City College students outlining the finals schedule. She reminded faculty that students with three or more finals in one day are able to request an accommodation.

Faculty suggested that students who have a minimum of two or more finals on one day should additionally be given accommodations if needed.

“In those circumstances, students should talk to their instructors,” Arnold said. “It may be something we might want to incorporate into the policy when we revise it again.”

As the meeting continued, Anne Redding, School of Social Justice department chair, and Davis Saunders, department co-chair, presented their case to the senate, requesting consideration for an emergency hire.

The academic senate solidified the emergency hire criteria for the 2024–25 year earlier in the semester, taking into account the school’s budget. This criteria was made to help create guidelines that allow City College to hire faculty while acknowledging the school’s financial stability.

Saunders emphasized their focus on preparing for the requirements set forth in Assembly Bill 89, a passed bill that mandates that California peace officers are required to have a modern policing degree by June 2025.

They expressed their preparation in order to meet this requirement by increasing the number of bachelor’s degrees offered in the department. This is required to develop in collaboration with the California Commission of Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST).

Redding and Saunders aim to receive a full-time faculty position to oversee additional degree programs under their department.

“If a problem is predictable, it’s preventable,” Saunders said. “It’s coming our way.”

If the department does not receive an emergency hire, Saunders expressed that their department will not be able to offer degree programs, and social justice students will miss out on opportunities.

The Senate reviewed the emergency criteria, and almost all members were on board to approve the emergency hire. However, Jess Estrada, science professor, did not approve and instead raised his hand for a proposal.

Estrada did not believe this case should be deemed an emergency hire and suggested adding criteria in regard to potential financial repercussions. He explained that the case had lacked financial transparency. The Senate agreed and approved this proposal.

“Our budget is a mess,” Swiontek said. “They [Board of Trustees] announced that they want to start firing faculty.”

Though this hire was approved, the Senate made the decision to make additional changes to the criteria for the spring semester in regard to financial impact.

To finish the meeting, the senate discussed the integration of artificial intelligence policies into syllabus statements with an emphasis on the need for faculty engagement with students about this misuse of AI.

Laurie Vasquez, vice president of student services, informed the senate of a handful of new assembly bills that address the use of AI for students and faculty in the California Community College system.

Vasquez has been in contact with the Chancellor’s office, other community colleges, and local high schools to get insight as to how they are tackling the issue.

The senate agreed the most efficient way to get more feedback is through the students. Annaleese Reese, the Associated Student Government representative, was requested to bring the matter to ASG.

“It is simply not something to put a fence around,” Ramirez said. “I want ASG involved with dialogic because students have a right to say what they are entitled to as far as using AI is concerned with how that is reflected in the curriculum.”

The next Academic Senate meeting will be held on Jan. 25.