Student senate considers extending hours at the Life Fitness Center

On Friday, Nov. 22, the Associated Student Government (ASG) discussed a proposal to expand the hours of the Life Fitness Center (LFC) and granted money to three clubs on campus.

Located on the East Campus of City College and open to those enrolled in a class taught in the LFC, ASG considered a proposal to extend the hours of the Life Fitness Center. The current hours of the Life Fitness Center are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Presented to the body by advisor Christopher Johnson, the goal of extending the hours would be to accommodate students who have conflicts with the current hours of the center and with PE classes later in the day.

“I think it’s probably the best,” Vice President of Operations and Finance Hayden McBride said. “I’m sure the department would like to stay open if they can get more students registered in their class and it makes it a lot easier for students rather than going to gyms and asking for memberships.”

Bearing that the semester is coming to a close and the holidays are approaching, ASG plans to write a full proposal to expand the hours after Thanksgiving break.

Continuing the meeting, ASG approved grants for the Aerospace and Rocket Club, the Music Club, and the Veterans Club.

Jazminna Smirni, who represented the Aerospace and Rocket Club, explained that the club will hold a variety of workshops, guest speakers, and a tour of Vandenberg Air Force Base in the future. She also discussed the club’s current project of building a rocket.

“Santa Barbara City College has never had a rocket before,” Smirni said. “We were planning to build a two-stage rocket.”

The amount initially allocated was $400, but Smirni raised it to $700 because of the cost of equipment needed. The money would go to supporting the club and cover a part of the expenses of creating the rocket and additional rocket kits for members to build.

Next, the Music Club was represented by Marlon Dorantes, who expressed that the club had a variety of upcoming shows, including a performance at a restaurant in Montecito. He explained that the money would be used to provide food for the performing artists in the club at the upcoming events.

Dorants initially requested $400 but requested it to be raised to $1,000 due to the high cost of food. Expressing their reservation over the amount and how it was going to be spent, the student body encouraged the club to work on a smaller budget and consider different methods of fundraising to help cover expenses.

“I feel like funding should go towards on-campus events,” Commissioner of Marketing Hannah Jensen said. “Especially in terms of food.”.

Ultimately, $600 was decided and approved by the student government.

Lastly, ASG approved $700 for the Veterans Club represented by Riley Wilson.

Wilson explained that $500 of the $700 would be used to relieve the club of debt, which is suspected to come from overspending and reimbursements from the previous semester.

The $200 leftover would go to the Veteran’s annual holiday party, which takes place from 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Veterans Resource Center. The money would go to providing food for guests and small prizes.

The last ASG meeting of the semester will be held on Dec 6.





