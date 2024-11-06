The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels
The news site of Santa Barbara City College.

The Channels

Voters back $198 million bond to address City College facility needs

Cebelli Pfeifer, Editor-in-Chief
November 6, 2024
Aida Kaufmann
The Measure P bond is currently passing with a 67.01% vote as of early Wednesday morning on Nov. 6 in Santa Barbara, Calif. This is a facilities bond that will extend the current property tax rate of $8.50 per $100,000 of assessed value, which was previously approved by voters in 2008, through bond Measure V.

Early election results Wednesday morning showed City College’s bond Measure P was passing with a 67.01% vote, according to unofficial results from the County of Santa Barbara elections division. 

Measure P is a $198 million bond that is meant to improve City College facilities and would extend the current property tax of $8.50 per $100,000 of assessed value, which was previously approved by voters in 2008 through bond Measure V.

Measure P needs 55% voter approval to pass.

Santa Barbara County Board of Education TA2 candidate Christy Lozano shared her opinion on Measure P, in light of the 64.06% vote, as of Tuesday.

“I am a no on P,” Lozano said. “That’s a lot of money to ask from taxpayers for potentially the next 30 or 40 years.”

She went on to voice her concern about school spending and how the money brought from Measure P will be allocated.

“I was looking at the salary of the President and different people that you know work for the school and their salaries are way above $450,000 not including a housing stipend,” Lozano said. “So that’s what I believe the money’s actually going to and it’s not actually going to the kids.”

Christy Lozano answers questions from a reporter on Nov. 5, 2024 at Cody’s Cafe in Santa Barbara, Calif. Lozano is running for SB County Board of Education. (Aida Kaufmann)

The Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to place the bond on the ballot on June 27, with City College Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas and Board President Jonathan Abboud spearheading the initiative.

Following the counting of mail-in ballots only, Abboud expressed his excitement about the potential win.

“We’re just so appreciative of the support from the community,” Abboud said. “It’s a big night for Santa Barbara City College. This is going to put us on the path for the future that we need to be on.”

The deterioration of buildings on City College’s campus, specifically the physical education building, has over time raised seismic concerns and concerns about facilities. Over time, this accumulation of concerns prompted the bond to be ultimately placed on the ballot.

“We needed to be on this path 10 years ago,” Abboud said. “We’re going to be there now, and the community really came behind us in a big way.”

Abboud pointed to the approval from the majority of voters, as of Tuesday night, as evidence of the community’s support for City College.

“63% is way more than we needed to pass this,” Abboud said. “That just shows that there’s strong support for City College. There was a lot of love for City College.”



Story continues below advertisement
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
City College has been granted provisional approval to offer bachelors programs in health information management.
SBCC receives Bachelor's program in Health Information Management
Kyle Richards laughs with guests on Nov. 5 at the Democratic party at SoHo in Santa Barbara, Calif. "I'm gratified for all the support that I got along the way and for all the support that I got from the voters that believed in me," Richards said.
Kyle Richards expected to win the Area 2 Goleta board of trustees seat
Jett Black-Maertz beams at the Democratic party at SoHo on Nov. 5 in Santa Barbara, Calif. As of Wednesday morning Black is leading with a 63.38% vote for district 3.
Jett Black-Maertz is currently in the lead for Area 3 Board of Trustees
David Morris listens to a journalism 101 student on Nov. 5 at the Democratic party at SoHo in Santa Barbara, Calif. "When I started this I had no idea what I needed to do... I really appreciate the support I got, it was critical," Morris said.
David Morris dominates Area 4 election with community support
City College Council discusses recourse budgets and staffing
City College Council discusses recourse budgets and staffing
Mason Watters (left) and Damon Dvorson (right) stand at the balcony of the Sigma Chi Satellite house where Dvorson's office is held on Oct. 30 in Isla Vista, Calif. The two began working together in summer 2024.
Housing Helper app aims to revolutionize student housing