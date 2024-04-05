SBCC set to celebrate Pride month early before end of spring semester

With the spring semester concluding on May 18, the City College campus is expected to be rather vacant during Pride month in June, which celebrates the history, expression, and activism of the LGBTQ+ community.

As a result, City College administrators have chosen to celebrate early, deeming April the month of Pride festivities on campus. From April 3 to April 30, a total of 8 different events will be held on campus in honor of Pride month–all of which are free to attend. The Pride flag-raising ceremony on the morning of April 4 outside of the Luria Library kicked things off, setting the tone for the events to follow.

Educate

A discussion featuring more than 6 panelists will be held on the evening of April 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the BC Forum. This discourse, moderated by Superintendent President Erika Endrijonas, is set to focus on the current state of the LGBTQ+ community in society, and the panelists’ outlook on future inclusivity.

Connect with the community

Those in search of a relaxing activity can find food, beverages and palm tree scenery at the Pride Picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, at the Winslow-Maxwell Overlook.

Many feature films have recognized the stigmatization that queer people face, including “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson”–a documentary highlighting the legacy and controversial death of the influential gay rights activist of the 1960s and 70s. A film screening of this movie will be held in the Center for Equity and Social Justice (CESJ) H.U.B on Thursday, April 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Celebrate your artistic side

Writing prompts and open feedback will be provided on Tuesday, April 16, from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the CESJ H.U.B., where the Steer Queer poetry workshop will be hosted.

Different art mediums are also celebrated during City College’s Pride month festivities, like during the Paint Your Aura event from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Students can express themselves with canvases and paint brushes in the CESJ H.U.B.

Perform

With expression comes courage, and student voices will be amplified at the Steer Queer Open Mic on Tuesday, April 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the CESJ H.U.B. A lack of further guidelines indicate the welcoming of a variety of performances.

Visual creations will be showcased at the LGBTQ+ Student Art Exhibit in the CESJ H.U.B. While the art will be displayed throughout the day on Thursday, April 18, the deadline for submissions is on April 16. Art can be submitted directly at the H.U.B. or sent to CESJ Student Program Advisor Selena Martinez.