Associated+Student+Government+welcomes+three+new+members

Three new members were elected to the Associated Student Government on Friday, Sept. 29 to fill the roles of commissioner of international student affairs, commissioner of academies and secretary.

Each applicant was asked three questions and given two minutes to respond. Once each applicant for each role responded, the board took a vote. The three newly elected commissioners are Yonatan Libman, Raquel Smith and Ida Joergensen.

Joergensen was voted into the role of commissioner of international student affairs with a vote of three to two.

“I am excited to actually be in a position to make a change,” Joergensen said. “I want to help international students with issues that they are facing, that I have also faced and will continue to face.”

Story continues below advertisement

As an international student, Joergensen claims that she understands the struggles of moving to a new country and trying to assimilate into a new culture. Joergensen has already started collaborating with The Well to create an international student support group and study group. She aims to create a sense of community at City College for international students who are feeling the pressures of a new environment.

Libman was voted to fill the role of commissioner of academics with full board approval. “I get to be a leader in the SBCC community,” Libman gushed. “I think that is something that is really cool that I get to live up to and create change.”

Smith was the last member to be voted in at Friday’s meeting, taking the role of the board’s new secretary. “ I am excited to advocate for student needs and the SBCC community,” she said. Smith emphasizes that one of her focuses for the year will be mental health resource availability for students, whether that be guest speakers to raise awareness and give life advice, or the formation of student support groups.

At next week’s meeting on Friday, Oct. 6, the ASG will conduct further interviews and welcome other new members.