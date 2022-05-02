News Briefs: Queer and Ally club open, poetry awards announced

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

-The newly found Queer and Ally club is currently looking for members to join. According to an informational email, the club focuses on creating a safe space for members of the queer community to get together and talk about their experiences. The club will plan fun activities including a camping trip and a queer prom. Camille Nielsen is the president of the club and any questions can be sent to her at [email protected] Use this link to sign up to be a part of the club.

-The recipients of the 2022 Emmons Poetry Awards have been announced; Twyla Summers, Cassandra Rivera, Kristen Anderberg, Gabrielle Topper, Thayli Villalobos, and Navia Robertson. A reading of the poetry will occur at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 5, over Zoom. Anyone attending can RVSP using this link.

-Students can now go to the library and ask librarians for any help they may need. They are available for in-person sessions and online. If there is a specific time a student would like to meet with them they can use this link to make an appointment.

-Reminder to all students that there is still time left to fill out an application for the FAFSA/CA Dream Act. Students can get online personalized help with the application process. Help will be offered through zoom using this link. Help will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, May 5.