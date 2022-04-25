News Briefs: COVID survey opens for students, SBCC poetry slam

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

– The Return to Campus (RTC) committee has created a place where students may leave feedback about proposed mitigations for COVID-19. According to an email sent to The Channels by Rini Montano, this is an opportunity for student voices to be heard as this is an issue affecting the community as a whole. The survey will close Thursday, April 28.

– The results of the Associated Student Government (ASG) election for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced. Officers are as follows:

​​President – Chernor Diallo

Vice President Internal Affairs – Raphaela Griffith

Vice President External Affairs – Riley Barker

Vice President Operations and Finance – Robert Roysner

Student Trustee – Andrianina Rajaosera

Student Advocate – Jonny Salmeron

– There will be a Poetry Slam occurring from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on West Campus at the great meadows. According to the informational flier, students and participants will be sharing poems on the topics of resilience, facing adversity, pride in one’s heritage and much more. This event is free and will be hosted by City College alumni Miguel Cruz.

– According to an email from City College Librarian Sally Chuah, there will be an author-talk event held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at Campbell Hall on the UCSB campus. The event is free and registration is required in order to attend. The author, Ted Chiang wrote the series Exhalation: Stories. The event will be moderated by Melody Jue, associate professor of English at UCSB. Students can register using this link.