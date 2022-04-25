News Briefs: COVID survey opens for students, SBCC poetry slam

Sunny Silverstein, Staff Writer
April 25, 2022

With so much happening around the City College community, The Channels would like to offer a single place for the essential information. So we’ll be compiling a weekly list of current and upcoming events to keep readers up to date on campus news.

From left, student worker and ASG President Allegra Kabukapua Kalombo prepares a wristband while her coworker signs a student in by scanning their phone on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at City College’s Luria Library in Santa Barbara, Calif.
– The Return to Campus (RTC) committee has created a place where students may leave feedback about proposed mitigations for COVID-19. According to an email sent to The Channels by Rini Montano, this is an opportunity for student voices to be heard as this is an issue affecting the community as a whole. The survey will close Thursday, April 28. 

The Associated Student Government held a “Meet & Eat with your Reps” event at the student senate room at City College in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.
The results of the Associated Student Government (ASG) election for the 2022-2023 school year have been announced. Officers are as follows:

  • ​​President – Chernor Diallo   
  • Vice President Internal Affairs – Raphaela Griffith   
  • Vice President External Affairs – Riley Barker   
  • Vice President Operations and Finance –  Robert Roysner
  • Student Trustee – Andrianina Rajaosera 
  • Student Advocate – Jonny Salmeron

    Courtesy of City College.
– There will be a Poetry Slam occurring from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 on West Campus at the great meadows. According to the informational flier, students and participants will be sharing poems on the topics of resilience, facing adversity, pride in one’s heritage and much more. This event is free and will be hosted by City College alumni Miguel Cruz. 

Courtesy of UC Santa Barbara.
– According to an email from City College Librarian Sally Chuah, there will be an author-talk event held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at Campbell Hall on the UCSB campus. The event is free and registration is required in order to attend. The author, Ted Chiang wrote the series Exhalation: Stories. The event will be moderated by Melody Jue, associate professor of English at UCSB. Students can register using this link. 